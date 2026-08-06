Historic signing: Yan Diomandé announced as Real Madrid's new player

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2026

After several weeks of negotiations, it's finally official. Real Madrid announced on Thursday the signing of the young Ivorian soccer player Yan Diomandé, who comes from German team RB Leipzig. He will be under contract with his new team for the next seven seasons.

In a press release, Real Madrid reported that it had reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for Diomandé's transfer. He will play for Real Madrid through June 30, 2033.

The most expensive signing in Real Madrid history

The club has not yet disclosed the amount it paid the German club to secure the player's services. However, Spanish sports newspapers such as Marca report that Real Madrid paid around $144 million (125 million euros) for Diomandé. If a series of agreed-upon targets are met, that amount could rise to about $160 million (140 million euros).

If the value of this transfer is confirmed, Diomandé would become the most expensive signing in Real Madrid history. To date, the player for whom the team has paid the most is English player Jude Bellingham, who is currently on the roster.

Diomandé is Real Madrid's seventh signing of this transfer window, following Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho, Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, Spaniards Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espí, Frenchman Ibrahima Konaté, and Dutchman Denzel Dumfries.