Leagues Cup: Messi Smiles Again on the Night the MLS Crushed the Liga Azteca

Messi celebrates one of his goals in the Leagues CupAFP

Published by Israel Duro 6 de agosto, 2026

Messi was smiling again following the World Cup defeat to Spain. The Argentine star scored two goals and was instrumental in Inter Miami's victory in their Leagues Cup debut against Atlético San Luis. With his performance, the attacking midfielder sits atop the tournament's scoring leaderboard, on a strong day for MLS teams, which racked up four wins to Liga MX's two. After two days of competition, the MLS has seven wins to Liga MX's five.

"It was an exhausting match, but we have tremendous offensive potential; our game is based on that, and we take the risks that come with being exposed," said Guillermo Hoyos, head coach of the U.S. club.

Messi reached 14 goals in a dozen Leagues Cup matches and temporarily displaced Denis Bouanga—the Gabonese forward for Los Angeles FC who had 13 goals up to that point—from second place. Later, Bouanga also reached 14 goals with his strike in the 1-1 draw against Guadalajara (LAFC won 5-4 on penalty kicks).

The victory for the Herons was also made possible by three assists from left back Allen Noah and the complete dominance in midfield by Brazilian Casemiro. Allen, who is in his fifth season with Inter Miami, added two more goal assists. In the 26th minute, Venezuelan Telasco Segovia scored to make it 2-1, and Messi sealed the 3-1 victory in the 44th minute.

Griezmann Continues His Goal-Scoring Streak

The latest big-name signing by the MLS also shone. Frenchman Antoine Griezmann scored again for Orlando City and led the team to a 2-1 victory over Monterrey on Wednesday. At 35, Griezmann scored on his MLS debut against the San Jose Earthquakes, and on Wednesday, in his first Leagues Cup match, he also scored his first goal.

The former Atlético Madrid and Barcelona forward made it 1-0 in the 27th minute by stretching out his left leg to beat the challenge of Colombian defender Stefan Medina. Trinidadian Tyrese Spicer made it 2-0 on a penalty kick in the 60th minute.

The Monterrey Rayados, led by Argentine coach Matías Almeyda, pulled within 2-1 in the 90'+9 with a goal from their Belgian reinforcement Hugo Cuypers.

León and Toluca Save Mexico's Honor

MLS clubs made another statement with FC Dallas's 2-0 victory over Querétaro at Mansfield Stadium. The Texas team won with goals from Colombian Santiago Moreno (47') and Uruguayan Joaquín Valiente (81').

Mexico responded to U.S. dominance at Geodis Park in Nashville, where León defeated Nashville SC 1-0 with a goal by Colombian Daniel Arcila (79').

Later, in the first Leagues Cup match played in Mexico, Toluca, led by Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed, crushed the Seattle Sounders —coached by the legendary Brian Schmetzer—3-0 at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca.

"El Turco" Mohamed has advocated for the tournament to also be played on Mexican soil to counteract the disadvantage Mexican clubs face when playing as visitors in U.S. stadiums.

The Toluca Red Devils secured the victory with goals by Jesús Gallardo (3'), Brazilian Helinho (64'), and Uruguayan Federico Viñas (90'+3), who was recently signed.

Los Angeles Defeats Guadalajara in a Penalty Shootout

The final match of the day was played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. After tying 1-1 in regulation, Los Angeles FC earned the extra point by defeating Guadalajara 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead with a goal by Gabonese player Denis Bouanga (38'). Roberto Alvarado (42') tied the score at 1-1 for the Mexican Chivas.