Messi makes history: Now the all-time leading scorer in the World Cup

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de junio, 2026

Lionel Messi has once again written a golden chapter in the history of world soccer. Just two days before his 39th birthday, the Argentine captain on Monday became the sole all-time leading scorer in World Cup history by reaching 18 World Cup goals, surpassing the historic mark of 16 goals held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

The record was set in the match between Argentina and Austria, played at Dallas Stadium in Texas. Although the Rosario native had missed a penalty kick early in the match, he bounced back with his characteristic class and opened the scoring for the Albiceleste with a classic finish from his repertoire.

The play began on the left wing with a great run by Facundo Medina, who sent a low cross into the box. Thiago Almada cleverly let the ball roll through his legs, and Messi appeared to fire a precise left-footed shot just inside the Austrian goalkeeper’s right post.

With that goal, the Argentine star surpassed Klose and added to a legacy that began two decades ago. Behind him are historic figures such as Ronaldo Nazário (15 goals), Gerd Müller (14), and Kylian Mbappé (14).

The record adds to another milestone achieved days earlier, when Messi became the player with the most World Cups played: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and North America 2026.

The heart of a national team

Beyond the numbers, Argentina continues to revolve around its captain. Amid emotionally challenging days due to the health situation of his father, Jorge Messi, the Number 10 found solace in his teammates and in the affection of the fans.

“I went through some difficult, complicated days,” he acknowledged after scoring his first goal of the tournament. However, he also expressed gratitude for the unconditional support of the delegation and the Argentine squad.

On the field, the team works to set him up for success. Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández , and Alexis Mac Allister are part of a system designed to get the ball to Messi where he can do the most damage.

“Creating spaces so Leo can receive the ball in the final third and work his usual magic,” is what Fernández explained regarding the national team’s game plan.

The admiration he inspires in his teammates goes beyond soccer. De Paul summed it up with a powerful statement: “He makes you want to go to war if he asks you to.”