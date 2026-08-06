Real Madrid extends Vinícius Jr.'s contract, putting an end to all speculation about his future

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2026

Real Madrid made a decisive move. On the same day the club announced the signing of Yan Diomandé—the most expensive player in its history—Europe's most successful team confirmed the contract extension of Vinícius Junior, one of the squad's stars, putting an end to all speculation surrounding the Brazilian player's future.

Vinícius, 26, will remain with Real Madrid until June 30, 2032.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Vinícius Jr. have agreed to extend our player's contract, which now keeps him with the club through June 30, 2032," Real Madrid announced via a press release.

The Brazilian soccer player joined Real Madrid in 2018, when he was just 18 years old. In the eight seasons he has spent wearing the club's jersey, Vinícius has played 375 matches, scoring 128 goals and winning 14 titles, including two UEFA Champions Leagues.

For the past few months, knowing that his contract was set to expire next year, rumors about the Brazilian player's future have been rife. While some said he would renew his contract, others suggested he would leave the club and embark on a new professional adventure. He was linked to teams such as Arsenal FC and even Real Madrid's archrival, FC Barcelona.

His decision to stay means he will continue to be one of the key players on the squad led by Jose Mourinho, just like other players such as the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, Englishman Jude Bellingham, Uruguayan Fede Valverde, and Belgian Thibaut Courtois.

As for new signings during this transfer window, in addition to Diomandé, Real Madrid has signed Portuguese player Bernardo Silva, Frenchman Ibrahima Konaté, Spaniards Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espí, and Dutchman Denzel Dumfries.