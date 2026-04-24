Hispanic rising star Fernando Mendoza arrives in the NFL in a big way, gives thanks to God as Brady’s Raiders select him No. 1

Published by Israel Duro 24 de abril, 2026

Hispanic quarterback Fernando Mendoza, of Cuban descent, was selected Thursday with the first overall pick in the NFL by Las Vegas Raiders, a franchise co-owned by Tom Brady.

Mendoza, 22, was the undisputed favorite for the No. 1 pick after being the big sensation of the college season, in which he led the Indiana Hoosiers to the NCAA title without a single loss along the way.

The charismatic quarterback raised in Miami (Florida), with Cuban grandparents, was also recognized at the individual level with the Heisman Trophy for best college player of the campaign.

God and family come first for this fervent Catholic

Mendoza declined to attend the NFL Draft, which takes place Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to receive the news with his family and friends from his home in Miami, partly because the trip would have been complicated for his mother, Elsa, who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

However, ESPN was on hand in Florida, where Mendoza's selection sparked laughter and hugs among those present. A devout Catholic, his first words were to praise God: "These last five months have been a true blessing from God, and I can't thank him enough."

Then the night’s most coveted player delivered another lesson in values, love and gratitude to his family, especially his mother:

"Mom, this trophy is as much yours as it is mine. You have always been my biggest fan. You are my light. You are my reason for being. You are my biggest supporter. Your sacrifices, your bravery, your love... all of that has been my first strategy manual and the manual I will carry by my side throughout my life. You taught me that strength doesn't have to be loud. It can be quiet and strong. It is choosing hope. It's believing in yourself when the world doesn't give you much reason to. Together, you and I are rewriting what people think is possible. I love you."

A new challenge in the NFL after sweeping the College League

"I'm just looking forward to getting down to business and proving myself at the next level," a beaming Mendoza, wearing a Raiders cap on his head, told ESPN. "College was fantastic. I feel very fortunate to have had that career, but now I'm joining a great league, the NFL. I'm looking forward to proving it and earning it every day."

Despite his meteoric rise, Mendoza could start his NFL career off the bench for Las Vegas, a franchise that hasn't advanced past a playoff round since the 2002 season. The Raiders, who had the NFL's worst record last season (3-14), hired veteran Kirk Cousins this month to mentor their star-to-be.

Whether or not he starts at kickoff in September, Mendoza is the new cornerstone of the Las Vegas project that has Tom Brady, considered the best quarterback in history, as a key voice in sports decisions.

In parallel to his athletic success, Mendoza graduated in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley, where he played two seasons before seeking a new direction at Indiana.

Proud of his Hispanic roots and eager to represent this community

Mendoza, at 1.96 meters tall, is compared to classic-style quarterbacks like Joe Burrow (Bengals), focused on passing with high accuracy from the protection pocket but also knowing how to use his legs when necessary.

In the past year, he has impressed both for his work ethic, intelligence and composure on the gridiron and for the passion and fluency he displays in every on-camera speech, in which he often expresses his pride in belonging to the Hispanic community.

"I don't speak it the most fluently, but I wanted to say something in Spanish to show them how much of an impact they've had on me," he said in December after dedicating a few words in Spanish to his grandparents at the Heisman Award ceremony. "I'm also doing it for the Hispanic community. I know there are a lot of Hispanic football fans, and it's something I'm looking forward to representing," he stressed.

"My heritage is Cuban-American. I was born in the United States but all four of my grandparents were born and raised in Cuba. They emigrated to the United States making the 'American dream' a reality and sacrificed a lot. They took me and my brother to Cuba, when we were in high school, so we could see where we came from."

Legend Tom Brady surrenders to new star

He experienced an unexpected explosion with the Hoosiers, leading them to their first national championship on a 16-win, no loss run, which no team had achieved in more than a century.

The quarterback, who completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with six interceptions, finished enamoring fans by risking his physicality on a decisive touchdown in the final against the Miami Hurricanes, the hometown team that never trusted him. "He's played tremendous all season," Brady later said of the pearl he now has in his hands.

A record of "16-0, leading his team. He is a very mature young man. He has a bright future," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said of his new recruit.

First No. 1 NFL draft pick since 1971

To find a number one draft pick of Hispanic origin you have to go back to the 1971 selection of Jim Plunkett, a quarterback of Mexican descent, who won two Super Bowl titles (1980 and 1983) precisely with the Raiders, when the franchise was still in Oakland.