'O Rei' in the hands of 'O Príncipe': Neymar Jr.'s family buys Pelé's commercial rights

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de noviembre, 2025

The company owned by Neymar Jr.'s family, NR Sports, purchased the commercial rights to the trademark that was owned by Pelé, with the aim of making the figure of one of the best players in the history of soccer endure over time.

In statements picked up by AFP, the father of the current Santos F.C. player, Neymar Santos Sr., confirmed the acquisition by his company, assuring that Pelé's brand is "very strong."

"We are very proud," said the father of Neymar Jr. "I think it's a very strong brand. We want to enhance its identity and bring it to the present time."

For his part, Ney related, through a video broadcast by NR Sports, that Pelé "was born to change everything," not just "to play or change the game."

"Today is a day to celebrate and I am one more in that celebration. Pelé never stopped being ours and now he is officially Brazil's, again and forever," Neymar Jr. said, referring to the fact that the brand was more valued outside than in his native country.

Flávia, Pelé's daughter, also wanted to refer to the transaction of her father's brand. "There are no words to describe the emotion to bring back a brand that is soul, humanity, love. It is priceless. As his daughter, I am honored and happy," stressed the daughter of O Rei, as Pelé is colloquially known.

With this purchase operation, NR Sports will be able to commercially exploit Pelé's name and image.

O Rei died on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82. His exemplary and technical quality on the pitch, in addition to the more than 700 goals he scored and the titles, individual and collective, he won during his brilliant career, are sufficient arguments to be one of the few footballers who have the privilege of being remembered, whose names endure with the passing of the decades.