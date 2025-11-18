"FIFA Pass": Trump assured that his Administration will expedite the issuance of visas for 2026 World Cup ticket holders

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trumpannounced Monday that his administration will speed up the issuance of visas for foreign visitors who have tickets to matches in the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament, which will be held in 2026 in both the United States and Canada and Mexico. During a meeting in the Oval Office with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump determined that his administration will establisha scheduling system for visa interview appointments that will give top priority to foreign fans who have already purchased tickets for matches of the sporting event, in what the Republican leader called "FIFA Pass."

After the meeting, Trump told reporters that government agencies had worked hard "to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the U.S. next summer easily." Likewise, the Republican leader said his administration had already expedited the issuance of visas for people from most nations, reducing the waiting time to 60 days or less. Similarly, Trump noted that the World Cup could generate $30 billion and create 200,000 jobs.

The FIFA president also told the press that he was pleased with the decision made by both Trump and his administration, noting not only that hosting the World Cup would generate numerous benefits for the U.S. economy, but also that it was important for the country as the "number one" in the world. For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that the department he heads added 400 consular officials to process visas, doubling its presence in certain countries. "The U.S. is offering prioritized appointments so fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify," said Rubio, who warned that having purchased World Cup tickets did not mean a visa to enter the United States was guaranteed.