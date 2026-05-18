An American working in DR Congo tests positive for Ebola virus

Poster on how to prevent Ebola in Uganda. File imageAFP.

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de mayo, 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday that an American has tested positive for the Ebola virus.

The infected man was working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an Ebola outbreak has left several dead.

Satish Pillai, a CDC official, confirmed that this person "developed symptoms over the weekend and tested positive Sunday night," AFP reported.

He is expected to be transferred to Germany for treatment.

Shortly before this positive was known, the CDC, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other agencies activated measures to block Ebola from entering the country.