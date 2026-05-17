UFC: Conor McGregor to face Holloway after five years out of octagon

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 17 de mayo, 2026

Conor McGregorwill return to the UFC octagon after nearly five years of inactivity. The Irishman will face Max Holloway on July 11 in Las Vegas, the UFC announced Saturday.

The former two-division champion, one of the UFC's most popular and blockbuster figures, has not fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, when he suffered a badly broken leg. This will be a rematch of the 2013 showdown in Boston, in which McGregor beat Holloway despite suffering a broken knee ligament during the bout.

The 37-year-old fighter also pulled out of a fight scheduled for June 2024 due to a toe injury. In 2025, McGregor received an 18-month suspension for failing to report to three doping tests in a 12-month span. However, he avoided a harsher sanction after Combat Sports Anti-Doping cited his cooperation during the investigation.

The UFC revealed the bout during the first MMA event organized by Most Valuable Promotions, the company of YouTuber Jake Paul. The evening, held in Los Angeles, also featured the expected return of Ronda Rousey to face Gina Carano.