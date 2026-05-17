UFC: Conor McGregor to face Holloway after five years out of octagon
The Irishman, one of the UFC's biggest stars, will return to fight at UFC 329 in a long-awaited rematch of the 2013 bout, following his controversial entry into Irish politics and after overcoming injuries and an anti-doping suspension.
Conor McGregorwill return to the UFC octagon after nearly five years of inactivity. The Irishman will face Max Holloway on July 11 in Las Vegas, the UFC announced Saturday.
The former two-division champion, one of the UFC's most popular and blockbuster figures, has not fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, when he suffered a badly broken leg. This will be a rematch of the 2013 showdown in Boston, in which McGregor beat Holloway despite suffering a broken knee ligament during the bout.
The 37-year-old fighter also pulled out of a fight scheduled for June 2024 due to a toe injury. In 2025, McGregor received an 18-month suspension for failing to report to three doping tests in a 12-month span. However, he avoided a harsher sanction after Combat Sports Anti-Doping cited his cooperation during the investigation.
The UFC revealed the bout during the first MMA event organized by Most Valuable Promotions, the company of YouTuber Jake Paul. The evening, held in Los Angeles, also featured the expected return of Ronda Rousey to face Gina Carano.
Foray into politics
During anti-immigration protests in Dublin, McGregor sided with demonstrators and harshly criticized the government. In 2024 and 2025, he expressed support for President Trump and has lambasted wokeness, even hinting at a possible presidential bid in Ireland.
His political activism divides public opinion: To his supporters he is an anti-establishment voice, while his detractors see him as a populist who polarizes the debate.