Ancelotti confirms Xabi Alonso as his replacement at Real Madrid

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de mayo, 2025

Xabi Alonso will return to Real Madrid, this time on the bench. This was confirmed by legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will pass the baton of the team to him, in his last hours in charge of the team.

"I don't want to give advice because everyone has their own idea about football. Xabi is the first [to come after me], I wish him all the luck in the world, because he is a coach who has the characteristics to coach this club, this team," said Ancelotti at a press conference ahead of the match against Real Sociedad, the last of the La Liga season.

The Italian coach underlined that he has experienced a successful period with the team in his two stints as manager from 2013 to 2015 and from 2021 to 2025.

"We have won a lot and I consider that enduring more than 700 press conferences with you is also a success," said Ancelotti, who won two La Liga titles (2022 and 2024), two Copa del Rey titles (2014 and 2023) and three Champions League titles (2014, 2022 and 2024), in addition to three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

In the tribute at the Bernabéu, which will also bid farewell to Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, he expects it to be an emotional day and even revealed that some tears may come to his eyes.

"I have no problem if I cry tomorrow, it's going to be a very nice day. I will share it with Luka [Modric], who has been a spectacular support at this stage. Saying goodbye with him seems nice to me," he remarked.

Ancelotti also specified that he will lead the Brazil national team beginning Monday: "It will be a great challenge. I love this opportunity, having the chance to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil."

The coach, who has won five Champions League titles, the most in the competition, believes that a chapter may have been closed at Real Madrid with his departure and that of Modric.

"They may think that a golden generation is over, with Modric. Although [Dani] Carvajal is missing. But this generation, like everything, at some point must end. And many have left: Casemiro, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Real Madrid continued, as it will continue, to be the best club in the world," he asserted.

Ancelotti also pointed out how he wants the soccer world to remember him: "I am not a coach, but a person who does the job of a coach. There will be those who think better or worse of my work, that's fine. But I don't want to be remembered as a bad person."