Billy Donovan steps down as head coach of the Chicago Bulls

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de abril, 2026

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan submitted his resignation after the team was left out of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

"After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold," Donovan said, in a statement reported by the team.

"I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit," he added.

With a record of 31 wins and 51 losses in the regular season, the Bulls, one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, again missed the Playoffs, as happened in the last three seasons.

The last time they won the championship was in 1998, the last of six titles won by Michael Jordan with the Bulls.