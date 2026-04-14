Chicago Bulls: 'Windy City' team runs out of air

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de abril, 2026

There was a time when they were the epicenter of the NBA. During the 1990s, there was no team better than them. Led by icons like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, who were joined by the likes of Horace Grant, B.J. Armstrong, Toni Kukoc, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, the Chicago Bulls reigned atop the NBA with six championships in eight seasons (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998). Their two three-peats headlined one of the most memorable eras in league history.

From that moment on, the "Windy City" team entered a state of deep crisis that has endured to this day. This season, the Bulls once again failed, as they have been doing practically since 1998, with just 12 Playoff appearances in 28 seasons. In that period, their best season was 2010-2011, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2025-2026, the Bulls are once again out of the NBA Playoffs, even out of the Play-In spots, highlighting the lack of direction for a franchise in one of the biggest markets in the league. The problem is not only on the court, and it will have to be solved before the new season begins.

The collapse of the Bulls, in numbers

The regular season that just ended is the latest in a string of disappointments for the Bulls. With 31 wins and 51 losses, they have has a losing record in four consecutive seasons. It is also the ninth time this has happened in the last 10 seasons. With this record, they would have also missed the 2026 Playoffs if they were in the Western Conference.

Separating their clashes between home and away, on their home court, the United Center, their performance has been poor: only 18 wins in 41 games played. While on the road, they only managed 13 wins in 41 games.

One of their big handicaps in recent seasons, including the one that just ended, is their defense. The Bulls have once again been one of the worst teams on that side of the floor, allowing an average of 121 points per game. In their last game, the Dallas Mavericks, another of the teams forced to undergo a complete overhaul, put up 149 points on them.

Earthquake in the front office

The Bulls issues extend from the floor to their front office. On April 6, franchise President and CEO Michael Reinsdorf announced the dismissal of two key executives: Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Kasinovas and General Manager Marc Eversley.

"These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect both personally and professionally," Reinsdorf said. Kasinovas held his position since April 2020, considered the NBA's second-best executive in 2022. Eversley also joined as general manager of the Bulls in 2020.

At the same time, Reinsdorf backed Billy Donovan as coach, despite the fact that he has been questioned for years due to the Bulls' poor performance in the seasons with Donovan at the helm.

"Billy is a Hall of Fame coach who not only has my respect, but the respect of the entire organization and locker room. While we will handle any conversations about the coaching staff the same way we always do at the end of the season, I wanted to be very clear: We want Billy to continue to be the coach of the Chicago Bulls," Reinsdorf said.

Still, speculation remains rife about Donovan's future.

The Bulls face a pivotal summer for their history. With free agency just around the corner, the team is bound to upgrade with new players, as well as the appointment of a new front office, to change its ways and get back to what it once was.