Paris devastated: One dead, more than 200 injured, including 50 police officers, and 780 arrested after riots following PSG's Champions League win

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 31 de mayo, 2026

Once again, Paris Saint-Germain ultras caused chaos and rampaged through the French capital following a team victory. After the final whistle in the final of the Champions League, played in Budapest and where PSG beat Arsenal on penalties, thousands of fans took to the streets. However, the celebration quickly turned into vandalism, clashes with police and blockades on the Boulevard Périphérique ring road.

Authorities reported 780 arrests nationwide. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez called the riots "absolutely unacceptable." More than 200 people were injured, including at least 50 police officers. One person died after an accident on the Parisian ring road, which groups of rioters tried to block overnight. There were reports by the French media and social media users that businesses were vandalized, cars set on fire and streets, bus stops and public property vandalized.

The violence generated a wave of political condemnation. Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen wrote on X: "Only in France does the victory of a soccer club trigger riots. Only in France does everyone feel obliged to lock themselves indoors on the night of a victory so as not to face violence." Valérie Pécresse, president of the Île-de-France region, also joined in the questioning: "Brainless thugs who think they can smash everything are tarnishing the image of Paris and France! We must be able to celebrate victory nights in peace in Paris and the Île-de-France region."

This is not the first time this has happened. In May last year, PSG's victory in the previous Champions League final also led to riots with more than 500 arrested and two dead.

As for the game, PSG defeated Arsenal in Budapest in a dramatic final that was decided on penalties (4-3) after a 1-1 draw in extra time, becoming the first French club to win the competition twice. This Sunday, the team had a parade at the Champ-de-Mars where they were welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron, with some 6,000 officers deployed for the event. With their win over Arsenal, the side coached by Spaniard Luis Enrique was crowned as the best team in the game today, with sensational players such as Achraf Hakimi, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, named player of the tournament.