Champions League: Atlético Madrid stuns Barcelona at Camp Nou as PSG takes control against Liverpool

Published by Israel Duro 9 de abril, 2026

Atlético de Madrid took a major step toward the Champions League semi-finals after storming Camp Nou and beating Barcelona. Simeone’s side delivered a highly disciplined performance and was helped by Cubarsí's sending-off at the end of the first half for bringing down Giuliano as he broke through on goal, followed by Julián Álvarez's superb strike from the resulting free kick. In the other quarter-final, PSG beat Liverpool 2-0.

It was far from an easy match for the colchoneros, with a highly motivated Barça side pushing for the win from the opening whistle. Marcus Rashford showed that early, testing Musso with a powerful strike that the goalkeeper handled well.

The English winger was his team's most incisive man, supported by young Lamine Yamal, who was less influential than on other occasions. Atletico countered the Azulgrana pressure with pace, but would have to wait until the stroke of halftime to take the lead.

Giuliano Simeone's run towards goal was cut off by Pau Cubarsí with a foul on the edge of the area, which earned him the red card (44') after the VAR reviewed the play. Faced with clear footage which showed that the Atletico winger would have been through one-on-one with Joan Garcia, the referee was forced to overturn his initial decision to punish the action with a yellow card.

​Double blow for Barcelona: red card and a sting from ‘La Araña’

Julián Álvarez took the free kick from the edge of the area, placing the ball into Joan García's left corner to make it 1-0 (45'). 'La Araña' (The Spider), who had already tested Garcia with a quick run, notched his ninth goal in this edition of the Champions League.

Despite the double blow, Flick's side did not give up and kept up the pressure, despite being a man down. The introductions of Gavi for Pedri and Fermín López for a largely ineffective Robert Lewandowski gave Barcelona fresh impetus and bite as it kept pushing forward.

Musso had to save Rashford's free-kick from the edge of the area (53'). The Englishman had earlier sent the ball into the side netting after running on to a well-filtered ball from Lamine Yamal (50').

The second goal did not put Barcelona off

Although the equalizer seemed more likely than Atletico's second goal, Italy's Matteo Ruggeri sent a ball into the six-yard box where Sorloth, who had come on shortly before for Ademola Lookman in the 60th minute, was there to finish in the 70th.

The goal was a bitter pill to swallow for Barça, who continued to keep their nerve but were unable to find the net.

Controversy: Barça claim possible penalty for handball by Pubill Barça's German coach Hansi Flick was very upset by a controversial play in which Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso pulled towards Marc Pubill, who placed the ball with his hand and appeared to take another kick towards his goalkeeper.



"I don't know what happened when the goalkeeper started the play and the defender stops it with his hand and then the play goes on. For me it's a very clear red," said Flick, who was satisfied with his players' game, although they lacked "luck": "I think we played well in the first half and also in the second half with one less, but we were unlucky."



However, for Simeone, the referee simply applied "common sense" because of the way the play took place not to call a penalty. "Today we were very forceful and it makes me happy for the effort of the players," Simeone added, although he warned that "we are going to have a tough game at home."





PSG walkover at home

PSG holds all the cards to get the pass to the semi-finals after a game in which they were far superior to Liverpool, who were looking for revenge at their stadium after losing to the French champion last year in the round of 16.

The team coached by Spaniard Luis Enrique dominated the Reds for the majority of the match and reduced them to chasing after the ball and trying, from time to time, some counter-attacking forays.

The Parisian passing play was so precise and inspired that they dizzied Arne Slot's men, who on their rare opportunities to get the ball out were often overwhelmed as they saw the nearest opponent bearing down on them. The Parisians recalled with their runs, dribbles and passes the level shown in the spring of 2025, which led them to their first continental title.

Desire Doue’s goal in the 11th minute—after cutting inside toward goal and then benefiting from a deflection off Ryan Gravenberch on his shot—had an element of fortune. But it was also the inevitable outcome given the balance of play.

Genius goal by Kvaratskhelia

Already in the second half a laser pass from João Neves broke several lines to find Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in behind. The Georgian, already a three-goal scorer in the Round of 16, toyed with the defense and the English goalkeeper to put the tie away with a goal of genius.

"I think we had chances to score more, there were several moments when we should have scored, but it's good. I think 2-0 is good because we have to stay focused at Anfield, we know the atmosphere will be great," said Kvara.