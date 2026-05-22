Movement on the bench: Guardiola and Arbeloa leave Manchester City and Real Madrid

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de mayo, 2026

The start of European soccer's 2026-2027 season begins with big announcements from some of the continent's top teams. Before the end of the current season, two moves have already been made official, specifically in the dugouts. This Friday it was confirmed that Pep Guardiola will step down as manager of Manchester City after a decade at the helm.

The same has happened at Real Madrid, which will begin a new stage after a disappointing year with a new coach, following the official departure of Álvaro Arbeloa. Everything seems to indicate that his replacement will be José Mourinho.

(DEVELOPING STORY)