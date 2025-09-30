VIDEO: Tyreek Hill's chilling injury in the Dolphins' game against the Jets

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de septiembre, 2025

Miami Dolphins (NFL) star receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a serious knee injury during the game against the New York Jets.

With just over 13 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Hill was tackled by Jets cornerback Malachi Moore. As he went down, the Dolphins receiver twisted his left leg awkwardly, suffering a serious knee injury.

Given the seriousness of the injury, referees quickly called for medical staff to attend to Hill. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Dolphins.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers

After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Hill suffered a dislocated knee and said he would provide more information later on whether there is ligament or meniscus damage.

Recovery time for a dislocated knee varies depending on whether surgery is required and the type of treatment and rehabilitation, ranging from six weeks to several months.

His teammates dedicated their 27–21 win over the Jets to him.