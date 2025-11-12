Thunder sweep Warriors and consolidate their position at the top of the Western Conference

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de noviembre, 2025

The victorious NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, managed to consolidate their place at the top of the Western Conference standings after rolling over the Golden State Warriors (126-102) at Paycom Center.

During the first three quarters, the Thunder gave their rivals no room to maneuver, especially in the first and third quarters, where they put up 34 and 44 points, respectively, against the Warriors.

The California franchise, which has been so successful in the last 15 years, was only more effective than the home team in the last 12 minutes.

Thunder star and last season's best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, finished his participation in the game against the Warriors with a double-double (28 points and 11 assists). His teammate and co-star Chet Holmgren matched him with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Californians, Jonathan Kuminga was the top scorer (13 points). Jimmy Butler (12 points) and Stephen Curry (11 points) had a very discreet performance.

The Thunder are showing off their virtues at the start of the season (with only one loss in their first 12 games), affirming their status as favorites to win the Ring. For their part, the Warriors have the same number of wins as losses.

Celtics fail to get off the mark; Jazz take heart

The NBA's most decorated franchise, the Boston Celtics, added their seventh loss of the regular season. This time it was the Philadelphia 76ers (102-100) who outlasted the Green and White, who continue to feel the injury-related absence of their star player, Jayson Tatum.

In another of the day's other notable duels, the Utah Jazz caught some breathing space after sweeping the Indiana Pacers (152-128) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Local star Lauri Markkanen was the top scorer of the clash (35 points).