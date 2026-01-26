Curry leads Warriors to win in Minnesota and Thunder stumbles against Toronto

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de enero, 2026

After two straight losses, the Golden State Warriors bounced back Sunday with a clear 111-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves led by Stephen Curry, a matchup postponed the day before because of the tense atmosphere in Minneapolis.

Here is a roundup of the day in the NBA, in which two games were postponed because of the storm affecting much of the United States:

Curry catches Pierce

With 26 points, Stephen Curry was largely responsible for the Timberwolves' fifth consecutive loss.

The point guard also tied Paul Pierce for 19th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list with a total of 26,397 points.

Curry, 37, did not have his best shooting night at 39% shooting (7/18), but rebounded from the free-throw line by scoring all nine of his attempts.

The Warriors, who are trying to recover from the loss to injury of Jimmy Butler, clearly dominated a game that was postponed Saturday because of the situation in Minneapolis following the shooting death of Alex Pretti by immigration agents.

OKC's 10th loss

The most unexpected result of the day was the Oklahoma City Thunder defending champions' 103-101 loss at home to the Toronto Raptors.

The team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 24 points, lost back-to-back home games for the first time since November 2023.

Still, the Thunder maintain a wide 5.5-win lead over the Western Conference's second-place San Antonio Spurs, who also fell in their turn to the New Orleans Pelicans 104-95 despite 16 points and 16 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama.