Australian Open: Alcaraz reaches semifinals, Coco Gauff knocked out

Published by Israel Duro 27 de enero, 2026

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, world No.1, beat Australian Alex De Miñaur in three sets (7-5, 6-2, 6-1) to qualify for the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

The 22-year-old from Murcia, Spain, said in statements to AFP that "today I felt very comfortable, playing great tennis, so I'm proud," Alcaraz said after advancing past the quarterfinals for the first time in Melbourne.

If he takes the title in Australia, Alcaraz will become the youngest tennis player in history to complete the career Grand Slam, surpassing his compatriot Rafael Nadal, who achieved it at the age of 24. His rival will be Zverev, who had more difficulty overcoming American Learner Tien, whom he defeated in four sets, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 and 7-6 (7/3).

Svitolina surprises Coco Gauff

On the women's side, Elina Svitolina pulled off a surprise by defeating Coco Gauff by a clear 6-1, 6-2 in less than an hour (59 minutes).

The two-time Grand Slam winner and reigning French Open champion was unrecognizable this Tuesday in Melbourne: she lost the first set without winning a single game on serve, and when she wanted to react in the second she was already down 3-0.

Svitolina wished her victory would bring "some light to her country," which is experiencing one of its toughest winters since the conflict with Russia began. "Of course I carry in my heart all the support I am receiving from Ukrainians," she said emotionally.

Sabalenka overwhelms

Making the final looks complicated for Svitolina, as she will face the big favorite, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who will be seeking her fourth consecutive final and third title after winning in 2023 and 2024.

The women's No. 1 beat one of the sensations of the tournament, young American Iva Jovic (18 years old and WTA No. 29) 6-3, 6-0 in scorching heat.

"These teenagers have tested me in the last few rounds," Sabalenka said. "It was a tough match. Don't look at the score, it wasn't easy at all. She played unbelievable tennis. She forced me to raise my level. And I'm very happy with the win," Sabalenka said.