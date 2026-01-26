Patriots to play first Super Bowl in post-Brady era vs. Seahawks

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de enero, 2026

Under a blanket of snow, the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7 Sunday and advanced to their first Super Bowl since the end of the Tom Brady-led dynasty, in which they will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's championship game.

Seattle, which beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in Sunday's other matchup, was one of the victims of the six rings won by Brady's Patriots between 2002 and 2019.

The Seahawks and Patriots, both resurgent this year after missing the playoffs the last two years, will compete to be the champion of the most unpredictable Super Bowl season in recent memory on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.

This Sunday, New England prevailed in a much closer-than-expected AFC Championship Game at the Broncos' home field, who battled to the end despite their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, missing the game due to injury.

An interception by Christian González, a cornerback with Colombian roots, sealed the victory for the visitors with two minutes to go and the field completely covered with snow.

The Patriots cemented their successful rebuild, which was initiated after Brady's departure. They have taken off with the arrival of former player Mike Vrabel as head coach this season.

The Patriots opened as clear favorites since the loss of Nix, who suffered an unfortunate ankle fracture in the overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Despite serious mistakes by backup Jarrett Stidham, who had not thrown a pass in two years, Denver's defense kept the game close until the end.

The Patriots' Venezuelan kicker, rookie Andy Borregales, also contributed by missing two field goals in the second and third quarters, when the snowstorm was raging in Denver.

González's interception

On his first offensive series, Stidham completed a 52-yard deep pass that set up the Broncos' first and only touchdown of the game, but his confidence plummeted as he was neutralized by the Patriots' defense.

On the other side, quarterback Drake Maye got New England on the scoreboard with a rushing touchdown and held steady even when Borregales, which had kicked a 23-yard field goal, missed another 46-yard kick late in the third quarter.

The Patriots were later helped by the storm when Wil Lutz missed a field goal for Denver.

The nail in the coffin for the home side came with two minutes left when Christian González, who has a Colombian father, picked off a deep pass from Stidham to Marvin Mims.

Seahawks seek revenge

The Seahawks' win in the NFC title game final proved even more exciting and high-scoring.

Seattle, a title winner in 2014, had not reached the Super Bowl since its remembered 2015 loss to the Patriots (28-24).

The Seahawks then had the win in their hand but Russell Wilson's one-yard pass to the end zone was intercepted by Malcom Butler with seconds left.

Seattle now returns to the biggest stage in the hands of an always underrated quarterback, Sam Darnold.

This Sunday he came out on top against the experienced Matt Stafford, totaling 346 yards and 3 passing touchdowns.