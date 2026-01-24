Australian Open: Djokovic advances to the round of 16 in three sets

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de enero, 2026

(AFP) Novak Djokovic, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, advanced on Saturday to the round of 16 of the Australian Open after defeating Dutchman Botic van De Zandschulp (75th) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

The 39-year-old Serbian is aiming to extend his record of 25 Grand Slam trophies at Melbourne. Before he can do so, he will have to measure himself against Czech Jakub Mensik (17th) or American Ethan Quinn (80th) in the fight for a place in the quarterfinals.

By defeating van De Zandschulp, Djokovic equaled the Roger Federer's Melbourne Park record with his 102nd win at the Australian Open. It also marked Djokovic's 400th Grand Slam victory, 101 in Roland Garros (three titles), 102 in Wimbledon (seven titles) and 95 at the U.S. Open (four titles). The win sealed a new benchmark for Grand Slam match wins among men and women. Djokovic also holds the record for the most men's singles titles at the year's first major tournament.

This Saturday, Djokovic had a slight shock when he twisted his right ankle at the beginning of the third set, although he managed to continue playing without major difficulties.

Matches suspended due to a hellish heat The day was dominated by stifling heat in Melbourne, forcing organizers to activate their "extreme heat protocol" for the first time in this edition.



All matches played on roofless courts were suspended, with temperatures close to 35 °C and the maximum level -5 - reached on the "heat stress scale" used by the Australian Open.



Stopped matches on the outer courts could not resume until nearly five hours later.

Sinner cramped

The Italian Jannik Sinner advanced to the round of 16 after beating Eliot Spizzirri 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, in a match marked by intense heat. After the match, Sinner stated, "If I want to go far here and for the rest of the season, I have to perform well in hot weather."

"First I had cramps in my legs, then in my arm, then all over the place," confessed the world No.2.

In search of a fifth Grand Slam title, the Italian will face compatriot Luciano Darderi (25th) on Monday for a place in the quarters.

Swiatek drops a set

In the women's draw, the main victim of the day was Japan's Naomi Osaka (17th), who declared herself out before her third round against Australia's Maddison Inglis (168th).

Champion in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, the former world No. 1 suffers, according to the organizers, an "abdominal injury."

The Polish Iga Swiatek (2nd), meanwhile, dropped her first set of the tournament against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya (33rd), whom she finally beat 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Kalinskaya "has a very risky style of play. In the second set she put on the court all the balls that were going out at the beginning of the match," said the six-time Grand Slam winner, who will play Inglis for a place in the quarterfinals.

Floridians take the heat well

Based in Florida and used to the strong heat, Americans Madison Keys (9th), Amanda Anisimova (4th) and Jessica Pegula (6th) got through the third round without any problems.

Reigning champion in Melbourne, Madison Keys defeated 6-3, 6-3 Czech Karolina Pliskova, former world No.1 dropped to 1,057th in the WTA after more than a year's absence due to injury.

Her next opponent will be her friend Jessica Pegula, who dominated Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva (101st) 6-3, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova (4th) prevailed over compatriot Peyton Stearns (68th) 6-1, 6-4 and will play in the round of 16 against China's Wang Xinyu (46th), who surprised Czech Linda Noskova (13th).