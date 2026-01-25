NBA: Knicks continue to rise with win over Sixers

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de enero, 2026

The New York Knicks seem to have recovered from their worst stretch of the season and on Saturday won again, this time 112-109 against the Philadelphia 76ers, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 31 points.

The New York squad came to the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia after a 54-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, but having lost nine of the last 12 games.

Despite the Knicks building as much as a 17-point lead, the Sixers managed to get into the game until Joel Embiid lost the ball while trying to even the score on the final play of the game.

Jalen Brunson, selected as a starter for the NBA All-Star Game, played 38 minutes and finished with 31 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns had a day to forget as he was ejected for foul trouble in just 16 minutes, in which he scored 10 points, including five from the free-throw line.

For the Sixers, Embiid completed a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey contributed 22 points with 3 three-pointers.

The Knicks thus achieved their ninth win away from home and with an overall record of 27-18 are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, six games behind the leaders Detroit Pistons.

Bulls honor Rose with win over Celtics

A basket with two hundredths of a second left by Kevin Huerter gave the Chicago Bulls a 114-111 victory over the Boston Celtics at the United Center in Chicago.

Chicago notches its fourth straight win and has a winning record (23-22) for the first time in two months.

Both teams had an eight-point lead over the course of the game, the Bulls made the difference from the three-point line scoring on 21 of their 45 attempts for 47%.

The night came to an emotional close with the ceremony officially retiring the No. 1 jersey in honor of historic Derrick Rose.

Bob Love, Jerry Sloan, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are the other names to have received such a distinction in franchise history.

Rose, who retired from the NBA in 2024, played his first eight NBA seasons with Chicago between 2008 and 2016 earning the Most Valuable Player award in 2011.

Lakers come from behind in win over Mavs

In an up-and-down game in which they led by 14 points in the first half but had to rally from a 15-point deficit in the second half, the Los Angeles Lakers prevailed 116-110 over the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic returned for the second time to the American Airlines Center in Dallas since the controversial trade that brought him to California, completing a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Doncic, 26, has a four-game unbeaten record against his former team.