Mets armor up with Dominican pitcher Freddy Peralta

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de enero, 2026

The New York Mets concluded their search for a star pitcher with the signing Wednesday of Dominican Freddy Peralta, in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Peralta, 29, has two Major League All-Star Game selections on his resume and a 70-42 record in his eight seasons in Milwaukee with a 3.59 ERA.

His performance soared last season with 17 wins, the highest mark in the National League, across his 33 starts for the Brewers. Milwaukee finished as the top team in the regular season but was ultimately swept by the Dodgers in the Championship Series, falling short of the World Series.

Through their website, the Mets confirmed Wednesday night the details of the trade with Milwaukee, which will also get right-hander Tobias Myers and deliver prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

The Mets, led by Dominican slugger Juan Soto, is investing heavily to revive its title aspirations after failing to even qualify for the playoffs last season.

In recent days, the Mets also picked up coveted free agent Bo Bichette, handing him a three-year, $126 million contract, and Cuban outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.