From Roberto Clemente to Carlos Beltrán: The 20 Hispanics in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de enero, 2026

Puerto Rican Carlos Beltran, a former Mets and Astros power hitter, was elected this week as one of baseball's newest Hall of Fame inductees along with Curacao native Andruw Jones. With Beltran, there are now 20 Hispanics who are part of the Hall of Fame.

Beltran, 48, has received this recognition in his fourth year of eligibility for an outstanding two-decade career in the Major Leagues.

The ambidextrous gunslinger hung up the bat in 2017, when he captured his only World Series title with the Houston Astros, after being a nine-time All-Star Game selection and three-time Gold Glove Award winner.

With 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases, the center fielder will become the sixth Puerto Rican player to be immortalized in the Cooperstown (New York) institution.

Previously were his compatriots Roberto Clemente (1973), Orlando Cepeda (1999), Roberto Alomar (2011), Iván Rodríguez (2017) and Edgar Martínez (2019).

The Hall of Fame also announced Andruw Jones as a member of the class of 2026, in which American Jeff Kent was already assured a spot following a special vote by the Contemporary Era Committee held in December.

The group will be formally inducted at a ceremony to be held on July 26.

Curacao's first ballplayer to receive the tribute A five-time All-Star and winner of ten Gold Gloves, Jones is the first player from Curaçao to receive this tribute for a career in which he excelled with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, among other teams.



In the voting, Beltran received 84.2% support from members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) panel, while Jones' was 78.4%.

The 20 Hispanics in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame

