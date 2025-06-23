Oklahoma City Thunder became NBA champions for the first time in their history

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de junio, 2025

After an overwhelming and historic regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were crowned NBA champions for the first time in their history. They demonstrated their basketball superiority in the playoffs, beating the resilient and admirable Indiana Pacers 103-91 in a sensational Finals.

It was the first official title for the Thunder, a franchise that is the successor to the historic Seattle Supersonics, who won a championship in 1979. At the end of the 2007-08 season, the franchise moved to Oklahoma under its current name.

RESPECT BETWEEN BOTH TEAMS AFTER 7 GAMES OF BATTLE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DJ6no442OA — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025

Led by their star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won the MVP (most valuable player of The Finals) trophy, the Thunder dominated the Pacers. The Pacers were in the game until a fantastic three-pointer by Luguentz Dort in the third quarter tilted the momentum and energy of the game for the locals.

In fact, until Dort's layup, the final couldn't have been more even. The Pacers, who had rebounded from the absence of their star, Tyrese Haliburton, went up at halftime thanks to a basket by Andrew Nembhard, which put the final 47-48.

OKC STORMING OUT THE GATES IN THE 3RD ⚡️



A 9-3 RUN TO TAKE A 5-POINT LEAD.



🏆 Winner-Take-All Game 7 on ABC pic.twitter.com/pYneGXpZJl — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025

However, with 29 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds and zero turnovers, Shai led in the second half a Thunder that managed to impose itself thanks to its energy and talent without the ball, forcing the Pacers to commit more than 21 turnovers; a deficiency that, added to the absence of Haliburton, condemned the visiting team against the best team in the league.

SHAI TRIPLE.

CHET TRIPLE.

JDUB TRIPLE.



Big-time shooting from OKC in GAME 7 to open up a 9-point lead 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OJUTRMrxi7 — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2025

Haliburton, who had started the game with three of four three-pointers, scoring nine points in seven minutes, had to leave the game after a painful and tragic injury that marked the course of the final. At the end of the game, the Pacers star could be seen on crutches, lamenting his team's defeat.

Haliburton, who started the game with three of four three-pointers and scored nine points in seven minutes, had to leave the game after a painful and tragic injury that marked the course of the final. At the end of the game, the Pacers' star could be seen on crutches, lamenting his team's defeat.

OKC physically and energetically defeated the Pacers and dominated the painted area at will, scoring 42 points, 16 more than their rival.

OKC's defense prevailed in the second half, securing the Pacers for the entire third quarter and almost the entire last period. The third quarter ended 34-20, being the most differential of the final.

Likewise, besides Shai, OKC also saw its main rotation players contribute to the cause. Jalen Williams, one of the great figures of the Finals, closed the game with 20 points; Chet Holmgren pulled down 8 rebounds and scored 18 points; Alex Caruso, apart from dominating the game defensively, was the game's most important player. Luguentz Dort, in addition to his seven rebounds, scored the most important three-pointer of the game and nine points, turning the energy in favor of his team in the key moment of the final.

For the Pacers, only T.J. McConnell, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin could stand out. Unfortunately for Indiana, this was only enough to compete until the end against the best team in the league and the NBA champion.