Australia Open: Sinner seeks third straight Australian crown, Keys bids farewell to repeat bid

(AFP) Italian Jannik Sinner, ranked No. 2 and the two-time reigning champion, qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, while the defending women’s champion, Madison Keys (No. 9, U.S.), was eliminated in the round of 16.

Keys, who last year surprised by winning her first Grand Slam after defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the final, lost definitively to compatriot Jessica Pegula (No.6) in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.

"Obviously not the way that I wanted things to end here, but still really proud of myself," said Keys, 30.

Pressure and nerves

"I think coming back, being defending champion, dealing with all of the extra pressure and nerves, I'm really proud of myself for how I handled it. It was just one of those days where I feel like Jess beat me, and I can walk away with my head held high," she added.

Keys made a lot of unforced errors (28 in total), including six double faults.

Pegula, who is looking to win her first Grand Slam tournament title after reaching the U.S. Open final last year, reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for three consecutive years between 2021 and 2023 and on Wednesday will face fellow American Amanda Anisimova (No. 4) for a place in the semifinals.

The one who did not fail was Iga Swiatek (No. 2, Poland), who ended the dream of Australian Maddison Inglis (No. 168 in the ranking and coming from the preliminary round), by beating her comfortably in two sets (6-0, 6-3).

In the quarterfinals, Swiatek will face Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (No. 5) on Wednesday, who eliminated Belgian Elise Mertens (No. 21) in two sets to try to match her best result so far in Melbourne (semifinals in 2022 and 2025).

Sinner seeks three-peat

In the men's category, Sinner left no room for surprises and beat compatriot Luciano Darderi (No. 25) 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).

"It was difficult to put the match away, happy I closed it in three sets," highlighted Sinner, who specified that Darderi was a good friend.

Darderi had to wait until the sixth game to open his account, but was unable to break Sinner's serve even once in the entire match, although in the second set and especially in the third, he put up a little more resistance.

It was an easy win for Sinner, at least much more than in the previous round, when the Italian struggled a lot against American Eliot Spizzirri, struggling with cramps due to the heat.

The champion in Melbourne in the last two editions was satisfied with the efficiency of his serve (19 aces against Darderi) and in general with his level of his game and the changes brought in recent months.

Djokovic and Shelton win

Sinner will face American Ben Shelton (No. 7) on Wednesday, who in the last match defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud (No. 13) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

His possible rival is semifinals could be Novak Djokovic, who this Monday was benefited by the withdrawal of his rival, Czech Jakub Mensik, and the 38-year-old Serb advanced to the quarters without playing.

Before meeting in the semifinals, Djokovic will have to eliminate another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti (No. 5), who on Monday defeated American Taylor Fritz with ease (6-2, 7-5, 6-4).