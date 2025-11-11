Eagles edge Green Bay as Packers fall from division lead

Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Jalen Hurts threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to lift the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles to a 10-7 victory at Green Bay in a battle of division leaders on Monday.

The Eagles won their third in a row to reach 7-2 while the Packers fell to 5-3-1, dropping behind Detroit and Chicago (6-3) in the NFC Central division.

After the first scoreless opening half in an NFL game since 2023, Philadelphia drove 50 yards in 10 plays to begin the third quarter and grabbed the lead on Jake Elliott's 39-yard field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Saquon Barkley caught a 41-yard pass from Hurts to move the Eagles to the Green Bay 36-yard line.

On the next play, Hurts found DeVonta Smith with a 36-yard touchdown pass as Philadelphia seized a 10-0 edge with 10:35 to play.

The Packers answered with an 11-play, 75-yard march capped by a six-yard Josh Jacobs touchdown run to climb within 10-7 with 5:49 remaining.

Brandon McManus had a 64-yard field goal attempt on the final play but a poor snap doomed the effort and the Eagles had the victory.