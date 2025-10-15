Dodgers win, extend lead over Brewers

Published by Víctor Mendoza 15 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5x1 on Tuesday to move within two wins of returning to the Major League Baseball World Series.

Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the star of the night in Milwaukee as he became the first Dodgers pitcher to play a full playoff game in 21 years.

The reigning champions are 2-0 overall in this National League Championship Series, with both wins coming on the home field of the Brewers, the best team in the regular season.

Thus, the Dodgers can advance out of the best-of-seven-game playoffs in front of their home crowd in games on Thursday, Friday and, if necessary, Saturday.

In the American League, the Seattle Mariners also hold a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays with two wins on the road.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee fans got their hopes up for a different outcome when Venezuelan gem Jackson Chourio connected on a home run on Yamamoto's first pitch.

At only 21 years old, Chourio has four homers in the playoffs, equaling the franchise record shared by fellow Venezuelan Orlando Arcia and American Prince Fielder.

His four homers, achieved in just 10 playoff games, are behind only the five hit by Dominican Juan Soto among players under the age of 22.

Yamamoto, whose last start was on Oct. 8 against the Phillies, quickly recovered from the blow and did not move from the mound the rest of the game, finishing with a total of three hits and one base on balls given up and seven opponents struck out.

Dominican José Lima was the last Dodgers pitcher to play a full playoff game in 2004.

On offense, the Dodgers answered Chourio's hit with another home run by Dominican Teóscar Hernández in the second inning.

Hernández, who has four homers in the playoffs, started a tough night for compatriot Freddy Peralta.

In the same inning, the Milwaukee starter conceded a double by Cuban Andy Pages for Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández to give the Dodgers the first lead.

In the sixth inning, veteran Max Muncy hit another home run off Peralta, who was then retired after allowing a total of five hits.

Again, Kiké Hernández, after a single by Japan's Shohehei Ohtani in the seventh inning, and Will Smith, taking advantage of another Tommy Edman hit in the eighth, completed the resounding win for the visitors.