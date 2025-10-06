Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lights up Toronto with a grand slam, puts Yankees behind

Published by Víctor Mendoza 6 de octubre, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the MLB Divisional Series Sunday, beating the New York Yankees 13-7 behind a Grand Slam by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

After a 10-1 victory in Game 1 of the series, the Canadians were one win away from advancing to the Championship Series.

The 26-year-old Guerrero Jr. led the Blue Jays’ offense with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first in franchise postseason history.

A colorful celebration by the first baseman ended with a standing ovation from the 44,764 fans at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

In his first two games of the 2025 postseason, Guerrero Jr. has two home runs, six RBIs and is batting .667.

The Yankees had little answer for a scorching Toronto offense that led 12-0 after five innings.

Toronto finished the game with 15 hits, including five home runs, two by Daulton Varsho.

Pitcher Trey Yesavage complemented the offense with 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out 11.

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge had two hits and an RBI, while Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the postseason.

The series continues Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, with the Yankees facing a must-win against the Blue Jays. A Toronto victory would send the Bronx Bombers on the road.

In Game 2 of the Divisional Series, an unearned run by Julio Rodriguez in the bottom of the eighth gave the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Mariners tie the series against the Tigers



It’s Seattle’s first home playoff win since 2001, following a 3-2 loss in Game 1.

Jorge Polanco hit two solo home runs that appeared to set up the win until Detroit tied the game in the top of the eighth.

Polanco, 32, is making his fifth career postseason appearance in the majors.

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 will be played Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit.