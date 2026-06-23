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2026 NBA Draft: Date, complete order, top prospects, and detailed analysis

In the first round, each team has 5 minutes to make its selection. In the second round, the time is reduced to 4 minutes per pick. This format allows teams to negotiate and adjust their strategies in real time.

Wembanyama drives to the basket in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Wembanyama drives to the basket in Game 3 of the NBA FinalsAFP.

Carlos Dominguez
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Carlos Dominguez

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The 2026 NBA Draft kicks off this Tuesday, June 23, and promises to be one of the most exciting in recent years. With once-in-a-generation talent and rebuilding teams on the hunt for their next star, here’s all the key information: dates, venue, draft order, and an analysis of the top prospects.

When and where is the 2026 NBA Draft being held?

The event will span two days:

  • First Round: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Second round: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET

The venue will be the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

TV Broadcast:

  • First round: ABC and ESPN
  • Second round: ESPN

Draft format

In the first round, each team has 5 minutes to make its selection. In the second round, the time is reduced to 4 minutes per pick. This format allows teams to negotiate and adjust strategies in real time.

Complete 2026 NBA Draft order

  1. Washington Wizards - First Round
  2. Utah Jazz
  3. Memphis Grizzlies
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers)
  6. Brooklyn Nets
  7. Sacramento Kings
  8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans)
  9. Dallas Mavericks
  10. Milwaukee Bucks
  11. Golden State Warriors
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)
  13. Miami Heat
  14. Charlotte Hornets
  15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers)
  16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns)
  17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers)
  18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic)
  19. Toronto Raptors
  20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks)
  21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves)
  22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)
  23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers)
  24. New York Knicks
  25. Los Angeles Lakers
  26. Denver Nuggets
  27. Boston Celtics
  28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons)
  29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs)
  30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder)
  31. New York - Second Round
  32. Memphis
  33. Brooklyn
  34. Sacramento
  35. San Antonio
  36. LA Clippers
  37. Oklahoma City
  38. Chicago
  39. Houston
  40. Boston
  41. Miami
  42. San Antonio
  43. Brooklyn
  44. San Antonio
  45. Sacramento
  46. Orlando
  47. Phoenix
  48. Dallas
  49. Denver
  50. Toronto
  51. Washington
  52. LA Clippers
  53. Houston
  54. Golden State
  55. New York
  56. Chicago
  57. Atlanta
  58. New Orleans
  59. Minnesota
  60. Washington

The top prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft

Cameron Boozer: The most polished

At 2.03 m (6'8") and 115 kg (253 pounds), Boozer stands out for his offensive versatility. He can score in the post with power and footwork, shoot three-pointers at a 40% clip on a high volume, and handle the ball like a point guard. He won the Naismith Player of the Year award at Duke and led his team to 35 wins. His main challenge will be his vertical athleticism and defense in the NBA, where his “tweener” physique could limit him against more explosive wings. His pedigree (son of Carlos Boozer) sets high expectations.

AJ Dybantsa: An unstoppable playmaker

At 2.06 m (6'9"), Dybantsa combines elite athleticism with ball-handling skills. He averaged 25.5 points per game as a freshman at BYU, breaking all-time records. He attacks the basket with ease, dominates the mid-range, and draws fouls. His ceiling will depend on improving his three-point shot and his defensive impact, but he already has a high floor as a pure scorer.

Darryn Peterson: A fluid scorer and defender

Peterson offers exceptional body control and positional size. At Kansas, he showed off his skills with shots off the dribble and disruptive defense (2.08 m wingspan). His biggest question mark is physical durability following cramping issues that limited his freshman season.

Caleb Wilson: The most explosive athlete

At 2.08 m (6'10") with an elite vertical leap, Wilson looks like a cornerstone when he flies to the rim and blocks shots. His biggest current limitation is inconsistency from the outside, though his athletic potential gives him star upside even without a great jumper.

Mikel Brown Jr.: An explosive talent

He possesses a lethal pull-up jumper, ambidextrous finishing ability, and quick court vision. A back injury affected his consistency as a freshman, leaving doubts about his durability that will only be resolved once he is fully healthy.

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