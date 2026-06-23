2026 NBA Draft: Date, complete order, top prospects, and detailed analysis

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de junio, 2026

The 2026 NBA Draft kicks off this Tuesday, June 23, and promises to be one of the most exciting in recent years. With once-in-a-generation talent and rebuilding teams on the hunt for their next star, here’s all the key information: dates, venue, draft order, and an analysis of the top prospects.

When and where is the 2026 NBA Draft being held?

The event will span two days:

First Round : Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET Second round: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET

The venue will be the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

TV Broadcast:

First round: ABC and ESPN

and Second round: ESPN

Draft format

In the first round, each team has 5 minutes to make its selection. In the second round, the time is reduced to 4 minutes per pick. This format allows teams to negotiate and adjust strategies in real time.

Complete 2026 NBA Draft order

Washington Wizards - First Round Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers) Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers) Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns) Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers) Charlotte Hornets (via Magic) Toronto Raptors San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks) Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves) Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets) Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers) New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Boston Celtics Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons) Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs) Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder) New York - Second Round Memphis Brooklyn Sacramento San Antonio LA Clippers Oklahoma City Chicago Houston Boston Miami San Antonio Brooklyn San Antonio Sacramento Orlando Phoenix Dallas Denver Toronto Washington LA Clippers Houston Golden State New York Chicago Atlanta New Orleans Minnesota Washington

The top prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft

Cameron Boozer: The most polished

At 2.03 m (6'8") and 115 kg (253 pounds), Boozer stands out for his offensive versatility. He can score in the post with power and footwork, shoot three-pointers at a 40% clip on a high volume, and handle the ball like a point guard. He won the Naismith Player of the Year award at Duke and led his team to 35 wins. His main challenge will be his vertical athleticism and defense in the NBA, where his “tweener” physique could limit him against more explosive wings. His pedigree (son of Carlos Boozer) sets high expectations.

AJ Dybantsa: An unstoppable playmaker

At 2.06 m (6'9"), Dybantsa combines elite athleticism with ball-handling skills. He averaged 25.5 points per game as a freshman at BYU, breaking all-time records. He attacks the basket with ease, dominates the mid-range, and draws fouls. His ceiling will depend on improving his three-point shot and his defensive impact, but he already has a high floor as a pure scorer.

Darryn Peterson: A fluid scorer and defender

Peterson offers exceptional body control and positional size. At Kansas, he showed off his skills with shots off the dribble and disruptive defense (2.08 m wingspan). His biggest question mark is physical durability following cramping issues that limited his freshman season.

Caleb Wilson: The most explosive athlete

At 2.08 m (6'10") with an elite vertical leap, Wilson looks like a cornerstone when he flies to the rim and blocks shots. His biggest current limitation is inconsistency from the outside, though his athletic potential gives him star upside even without a great jumper.

Mikel Brown Jr.: An explosive talent

He possesses a lethal pull-up jumper, ambidextrous finishing ability, and quick court vision. A back injury affected his consistency as a freshman, leaving doubts about his durability that will only be resolved once he is fully healthy.