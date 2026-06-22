Golf: Clark wins his Second US Open in dramatic finish

Published by Israel Duro 22 de junio, 2026

In a suspense-filled finale, American Wyndham Clark won his second U.S. Open golf championship on Sunday by just one shot over his compatriot Sam Burns. Clark, 32, dominated this Grand Slam tournament from the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York but had to work much harder than expected to secure his victory on Sunday.

The Denver native had started the final round with a six-shot lead over the field. On the final hole, the margin was down to just one, following a round marred by errors stemming from nerves and pressure.

However, Clark held his nerve and, with a par on the final hole, secured the second Major title of his career, following the one he won in 2023. “It’s surreal to be honest,” said the winner, in remarks reported by AFP. "I played some ugly golf the last two days ... It comes down to just believing good things are going to happen and you're going to make the putt. And fortunately the ones that I needed to make I did.” With a final round of 73, 3 over par, Clark sealed the victory with a total of 276 (-4).

Father and son in the final round

On Father’s Day, the local player celebrated his victory with a hug from his father, Randall, who made a surprise appearance for the final round. The veteran player capitalized on the disastrous performances of most of the title favorites, such as Spaniard Jon Rahm, who failed to make the cut on Friday, and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who carded a final round of 73, with six bogeys, to finish at 6 over par.

American Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, was the only one who entered the final day with a realistic chance of winning the major title that is missing from his trophy case. However, Scheffler fell out of contention on Sunday and finished tied for fourth place, while Chilean Joaquín Niemann finished seventh with a spectacular round of 66.

Clark, who pocketed $4.5 million in prize money, redeemed himself after last year’s disappointing performance when he failed to make the cut. He is now the ninth U.S. Open champion to maintain the lead from the first to the final day, a feat no one had achieved since German Martin Kaymer in 2014.

Burns on the verge of the greatest comeback in U.S. Open history

Burns, who was vying for his first major title, finished in second place with a total of 277 strokes after an excellent final round of 67. The American, who started the day seven shots back, was trying to match the greatest final-round comeback in U.S. Open history, achieved by Arnold Palmer in 1960 at Cherry Hills.

South Korean Tom Kim finished third with 279 strokes, and Scheffler tied for fourth place with 280 alongside his compatriots Keith Mitchell and J.T. Poston.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who had started the final round in sixth place, faltered on Sunday with a round of 75 that dropped him to 23rd place.