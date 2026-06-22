2026 NBA Draft: Who are the favorites?

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de junio, 2026

With the 2025–2026 season over—in which the New York Knicks once again win the Larry O'Brien Trophy 53 years later—, one of the most anticipated moments of every season in the world’s best basketball league arrives: the NBA Draft.

After extensive scouting and evaluation, the 30 NBA franchises are set to select young players from the NCAA or international basketball this Tuesday and Wednesday to join their ranks and bolster their aspirations.

With the draft lottery settled and the Washington Wizards holding the coveted first overall pick, the only question remaining is who among this generation’s top prospects will be selected first, succeeding Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks).

Favorites for the 2026 Draft

This year, there’s no absolute consensus—unlike in previous years with Victor Wembanyama, Zaccharie Risacher or Flagg himself—which adds an extra layer of drama to the top three picks. These are the prospects leading the polls to be selected with the No. 1 pick:

AJ Dybantsa (BYU Cougars / Small Forward). For many analysts, the player with the highest ceiling. A modern small forward with an exceptional physique, athleticism, and an ability to score in isolation and punish the mid-range.

(BYU Cougars / Small Forward). For many analysts, the player with the highest ceiling. A modern small forward with an exceptional physique, athleticism, and an ability to score in isolation and punish the mid-range. Darryn Peterson (Kansas / Point Guard). A playmaker capable of making history in the NBA. He has mesmerizing ball-handling skills and a deep shooting range.

(Kansas / Point Guard). A playmaker capable of making history in the NBA. He has mesmerizing ball-handling skills and a deep shooting range. Cameron Boozer (Duke / Center). Son of the legendary Carlos Boozer, he has basketball in his blood. He offers the consistency and maturity of a veteran, in addition to being a solid rebounder.

(Duke / Center). Son of the legendary Carlos Boozer, he has basketball in his blood. He offers the consistency and maturity of a veteran, in addition to being a solid rebounder. Caleb Wilson (North Carolina / Center). Pure electricity. His defensive versatility and agility for his size make him an attractive prospect for franchises seeking players with his skill set.

(North Carolina / Center). Pure electricity. His defensive versatility and agility for his size make him an attractive prospect for franchises seeking players with his skill set. Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville / Point Guard). The most flashy point guard in the draft class. With great court vision and an ability to make improbable shots, he has climbed the rankings in recent months thanks to his bold playmaking.

(Louisville / Point Guard). The most flashy point guard in the draft class. With great court vision and an ability to make improbable shots, he has climbed the rankings in recent months thanks to his bold playmaking. Keaton Wagler (Illinois / Point Guard). Noted for his versatility, skill, and physicality, his shooting accuracy makes him an elite shooter.

Will a Hispanic player be in the top picks?

Although the chances are very slim, two Hispanic players are among those who could pull off a surprise and reach the top picks in the 2026 Draft.

The first is Spanish center Aday Mara. After a solid year in the NCAA, projections have him on the verge of the lottery (11th pick), and he’s being heavily touted as a good fit for franchises like the Golden State Warriors.

Next up is Karim López. The Mexican small forward has established himself as the great hope of his country’s basketball. Analysts praise his international experience and his ability to contribute on both ends of the court, placing him firmly in first-round mock drafts, between the 13th and 18th picks.