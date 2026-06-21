Japan thrashes Tunisia 4-0, knocking them out of the World Cup

Published by AFP 21 de junio, 2026

Dominating the field, the Japanese national team defeated Tunisia 4-0 on Saturday. With two consecutive losses, Tunisia was eliminated from the tournament, along with Turkey and Haiti.

The Blue Samurai's comfortable victory was highlighted by a spectacular brace from forward Ayase Ueda, first with a strike from the edge of the box in the 31st minute, then with a header in the 83rd. The other two goals were scored by Daichi Kamada in the 4th and Junya Ito in the 69th.

Following this match, the 1,000th in World Cup history, Japan is tied with the Netherlands for the lead in Group F, both with four points and an equal goal difference.

Japan dictated the pace from the start. In the 4th minute, an effective team attack allowed Keito Nakamura, from the left flank of the Tunisian penalty area, to set up Daichi Kamada right in front of the goal.

Weaving through a tangle of African defenders, Kamada slotted it into the back of the net.

While Tunisia tried unsuccessfully to regroup, an assist from Itakura from midfield found the dangerous Ueda. From the right edge of the box, the Feyenoord striker fired a shot that was out of reach for goalkeeper Dahmen.

The third goal, which could well have been the crowning achievement of the performance, came thanks to a pass from Ueda that Junya Ito finished with star-quality finesse, leaving two defenders helpless and finding himself one-on-one with the beleaguered Tunisian goalkeeper.

The final goal came on a header by Ueda, which arced over the defense and sailed unchallenged into the net.

For the Tunisian team, which had debuted with a humiliating 5-1 loss to Sweden, not even the replacement of French coach Sabri Lamouchi with his compatriot Hervé Renard made a difference.

Unable to create scoring chances and incapable of responding to the dynamic and well-organized Japanese team, the African side laid bare the reasons for its early elimination.