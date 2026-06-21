Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónAFP 20 de junio, 2026

On an unfortunate night in Kansas City, Ecuador settled for a 0-0 draw against Curaçao on Matchday 2 of Group E, significantly complicating its chances of advancing in the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Ecuador, with just one point, will be playing for its life on the final matchday against the powerful German team, which has already secured first place in the group with six points. Only a win will be enough for them to qualify.

Ivory Coast is in second place with three points, while Curaçao celebrated its first-ever World Cup point on Saturday thanks to an epic performance by its goalkeeper, Eloy Room, who made 15 saves—the second-highest total in a World Cup. With its historic draw against the Ecuadorian team, the Caribbean side also remains in contention to advance to the Round of 16 should it defeat the African team.

Room, the goalkeeper for the smallest country ever to compete in a World Cup, fell just one save short of the record held by American Tim Howard since 2014. His diving saves and composure frustrated an apathetic, nervous Ecuadorian team that lacked accuracy, surprise, and ingenuity.

The 68,598 spectators, practically all fans of the Tricolor, watched in disbelief and despair as stars like Enner Valencia and Moisés Caicedo squandered chance after chance, especially in the final twenty minutes, when Curaçao definitively sat back to defend the 0-0 tie. Earlier, the CONCACAF team had managed to create danger on several occasions, coming close to scoring if not for the fine saves by goalkeeper Galíndez.

The team coached by Argentine Sebastián Beccacece, currently second in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, was already under pressure heading into this match after losing 1-0 in their opener against Ivory Coast on a last-minute goal by Amad Diallo.

Ecuador has yet to score in the tournament, and the disaster could have been complete if Curaçao had capitalized on any of the dangerous counterattacks it launched in the second half.

In the final stretch, the Caribbean squad dug in to protect a draw that was celebrated in grand style against the champions of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Máxima, who came to cheer on this autonomous nation that is part of their kingdom.

At the end of the match, the Curaçaoans celebrated with restraint, knowing they still have one game left to play. Meanwhile, the Ecuadorians threw themselves to the ground, wept, and looked devastated, almost forgetting that they have one last chance to avoid defeat.

With information from AFP