Bayern and Harry Kane shine as they settle old scores against Chelsea

17 de septiembre, 2025

A double scorer against Chelsea (3-1), Harry Kane and his Bayern Munich side collected old debts against the Blues on Wednesday in the first matchday of the Champions League.

Because Kane had it all to do with his London neighbors during his more than ten years defending the Tottenham shirt, with the coin falling more often on tails than heads.

And Chelsea had taken the Champions League in 2012 after winning a final of unhappy memories for Bayern in their own stadium.

Against Chelsea, champions of the Club World Cup in July, Bayern were a priori facing one of their toughest group-stage opponents, alongside trips to London against Arsenal and Paris against PSG.

But the England captain had warned on Tuesday, "Playing against English opponents motivates me to play better."

The reigning champions and current Bundesliga leaders opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sierra Leone defender Trevoh Chalobah turned Michael Olise’s cross into his own net. Just six minutes later, Harry Kane doubled the advantage, calmly converting a penalty won by Ecuador’s Moisés Caicedo.

Scary numbers

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea did not give up, and in the 29th minute, in a fast counter-attack led by Cole Palmer, the English midfielder himself was responsible for bringing the game back to life with a first-time finish from inside the box.

But Kane was at it again. The high pressure of Vincent Kompany's men led to a steal of the ball, which reached the striker, who turned his body inside the box and sent a low shot just inside the long post (63) to seal the match and confirm that Bayern must be taken into account in this Champions League.

The 33-year-old Englishman scored his 41st and 42nd goals in 58 Champions League matches. In Bavarian colors, he has 95 goals in 102 appearances.

"It was an excellent performance against a really good team. We talked before the game that we were playing against the Club World Cup champions, and we had to be switched on from the start, and we were," said Kane.

"There are seven more games to go"

At their Allianz Arena, Bayern have not lost a Champions League group stage match since December 2013, against Manchester City (3-2).

This Wednesday, in front of 75,000 spectators, the Munich side strung together a 35th match without defeat (33 wins and two draws) in the first round of European competition.

The Chelsea coach, meanwhile, lamented the "mistakes" his side made but was confident they could "build something special from this defeat."

"There are seven more games left and a lot of points to get," Maresca warned.