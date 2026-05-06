Between promise and reality: the players who could break the reign of Sinner and Alcaraz

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de mayo, 2026

Since the decline of Novak Djokovic and the retirement of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the tennis world has seenthe rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have established a true dictatorial pairing in which almost all the major titles in dispute are shared between the Spaniard and the Italian. Such a reality has been sufficiently bloodying to see both titans conquer the last nine Grand Slams, opening a question as forceful as inevitable: is there any player today who can break this dictatorship?

While it is a fact that the superiority of Sinner and Alcaraz seems unattainable today, the truth is that there are a number of figures who could not only snatch the odd major title, but also reign alongside them in the near future.

Alexander Zverev

For nobody is a secret that the German tennis player has been an eternal promise that, for different reasons, has not managed to reach neither the level nor the sufficient regularity to definitively become the titan that many expected, being one of those strange cases in which there are no weak points and virtuosity is manifested in practically each and every one of the items that involve a professional tennis player. However, the player who promised to be a future superstar ended up becoming a Grigor Dimitrov: a promising player who, although he ends up being one of the best in the world, is not enough to win a Grand Slam.

Fortunately for Zverev, over the last few months he has managed to reach a level that seemed far away, to the point of being today the tennis player who could pose the greatest threat to both Alcaraz and Sinner. His third place in the ATP rankings is the most reliable sign that the promise that seemed lost has finally blossomed to reach the Olympus of tennis, even if this ends up being for less time than many expected.

Better late than never. Zverev may not have been the super champion that many expected, but thanks to his current level and regularity he could become that kind of late-blooming tennis players who manage to conquer not only the most important Masters, but also the very Grand Slams. In the Stanislas Wawrinka of these times.

João Fonseca

This is probably the most promising tennis player today, to the point of having received the highest praise from figures such as Boris Becker, who recently assured that Fonseca has enough prodigy talent to win Grand Slams sooner rather than later. Obviously, such statements did not go unnoticed in the tennis world, taking into account the importance of a figure who not only became one of the best tennis players of his generation, but also achieved glory as a coach by being behind Djokovic at the time of his definitive consolidation.

Fonseca at the ATP Tour in Munich.dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

Although some considered Becker's statements to be a bit hasty, the truth is that Fonseca has the kind of talent that has only been seen in the truly chosen ones at such a young age. At just 19 years of age, the Brazilian has already won two ATP Tour titles and has broken into the top 30 players in the world, with numerous virtues such as his aggressive forehand, as well as a solid backhand and his power in the baseline.

Far from resting on his laurels, the promise of South American and world tennis has commented on different occasions that hestill needs to mature and improve, especially mentally. And he is not lacking reasons, considering that this is possibly the factor that separates the good tennis players from the real monsters.

Arthur Fils

At only 21 years of age, the Frenchman has become the type of promising tennis player who generates great expectation in every tournament with the possibility that the long-awaited explosion may materialize in that event. In the case of Fils, this seems very close as he is a tennis player who has virtues that make him one of the main candidates to end the duopoly of Sinner and Alcaraz, a reality that is manifested in his recent participation in the Godó of Barcelona, where he gave a real blow on the table in the tennis world by being crowned champion after defeating in the final a whole Andrey Rublev, whom more than one gave as a favorite.

Likewise, Fils offered a great level at the Miami Open, reaching the semifinals after tearing apart Stefanos Tsitsipas and defeating the local Tommy Paul, and then falling with some surprise against the Czech Jiri Lehecka, in a match in which it was shown that he only needs to polish a little more the mental aspect to have in Fils a Grand Slam winner in the short or medium term.

Evidently, in the absence of Alcaraz, Sinner looks like the favorite to win the Musketeers Cup and thus win his first Roland Garros title, after being defeated last year in one of the best finals ever seen in the history of this Grand Slam.

Whilethe magic of the sport lies in its wild unpredictability, the truth is that the level of Alcaraz and Sinner is so disproportionately tyrannical that the thought of anyone being able to defeat them seems unlikely in the short term. However, it would be impossible to consider as a surprise the scenario in which Zverev, Fonseca or Fils could sooner rather than later become their occasional tormentors or the figures who manage to sit on the cusp where they are and rival head to head for the throne of world tennis.