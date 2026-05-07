Champions League: PSG to defend their throne after eliminating Bayern in the semifinals

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de mayo, 2026

The reigning UEFA Champions League champions, the Paris Saint-Germain, will challenge for the title after beating Bayern Munich in the semifinals by an aggregate score of 6-5.

In the second leg, held at the Allianz Arena in Munich (Germany), the match ended in a 1-1 draw, allowing PSG to advance thanks to the victory obtained last week in the first leg (5-4) at their home stadium, the Parc des Princes.

Ousmane Dembélé put PSG ahead (0-1) with just three minutes gone. The French team was ahead on the scoreboard throughout the match. With just moments left on the clock, Harry Kane (90+4') equalized, but Bayern had no time left to send the semifinal into extra time.

"In these last three years we have shown that we can play any game, against any opponent. We are a reliable team that can fight at all times," said Luis Enrique Martinez, PSG's technical director, at the end of the second leg.

"Now what we have to do is enjoy this moment, after a match of the highest level. We have shown what kind of team we are. It's incredible to reach the UEFA Champions League final for the second year in a row, this shows the level we are at," he added.

With their triumph, the team from the French capital will have the chance to conquer the UEFA Champions League again—as they did last season—and add a second title to their trophy cabinet.

In the final—to be played in Budapest (Hungary) on May 30—they will face Arsenal FC, who saw off Atletico de Madrid in the other semifinal.