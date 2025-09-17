Real Madrid's Champions League debut features a comeback and an unstoppable Mbappé

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de septiembre, 2025

The most important tournament in European soccer returned and, with it, another extraordinary night at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid scored its first win in the UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 after coming from behind against Olympique Marseille (2-1), who came close to springing a surprise.

The French side took the lead in the 22nd minute, with English winger Mason Greenwood capitalizing on a mistake by Turkish midfielder Arda Güler and feeding American Timothy Weah, son of the legendary George Weah, to fire a powerful shot past Thibaut Courtois.

Can't stop Mbappé: Six goals in five games

However, Real Madrid did not give up and appealed to the comeback spirit. Seven minutes after Marseille's goal, Central African midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia brought down Brazilian Rodrygo Goes inside the box and the referee pointed for the penalty. The best player of the match, Kylian Mbappé, converted the penalty (1-1) and put the score level.

From that moment on, Real Madrid began to dominate the match and had numerous chances to take the lead.

Real Madrid's comeback came in the game's final moments. Already in the second half, with just 10 minutes left in the match, the referee signaled a penalty in favor of Los Merengues for a handball by Argentine defender Facundo Medina. Mbappé gave his team the victory (2-1) with his second goal of the match.

With the two goals scored against Marseille, Mbappé now has six goals in five games this season. "I don't think about being the leader or one of them. I think about being me and helping my teammates. I feel good in the team, there are many players younger than me and I hope to help them bring out their best version and win titles," the French striker said after the game.

Before Mbappé's second goal, Real Madrid were down a player after Dani Carvajal was sent off in the 73rd minute after headbutting Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Madness in Italy and surprises in Portugal and the Netherlands

The highest-scoring game of Tuesday's Champions League matchday was in Italy. Fans who came to enjoy the clash between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund saw a total of eight goals, four for each team (4-4).

The surprise of the day took place in Lisbon, Portugal. Qarabag, a team from Azerbaijan, won a very important game against SL Benfica on the road (3-2), leading to the dismissal of the Portuguese capital's coach.

And another surprise away win, that of Belgian Royal Union SG in Eindhoven. Netherlands, against PSV (3-1).