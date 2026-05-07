Spurs crush Timberwolves to even series; Knicks move closer to Eastern finals

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de mayo, 2026

On the final day of the NBA Playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs managed to even the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a convincing 133-95 win in Game 2 at the Frost Bank Center in Texas.

A solid performance by the Spurs thanks to seven of their players—including all five starters—surpassing the 10-points mark.

Victor Wembanyama again showed why he is San Antonio's leader, dominating the zone and recording a double-double (19 points and 15 rebounds).

The top scorer for the Spurs and the game was Stephon Castle, who contributed 21 points, while De'Aaron Fox poured in 16 points. Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Dylan Harper were the other four players who reached double figures in scoring.

For Minnesota, Anthnoy Edwards—who started as a substitute—scored 12 points, the same as Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Terrence Shannon Jr.

Game 3 will be played in Minneapolis this Saturday.

Knicks move closer to the Eastern Conference Finals

In the day's other matchup, the New York Knicks extended their lead (2-0) over the Philadelphia 76ers by winning (108-102) at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the series.

The tandem formed by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns was decisive. The former was the leading scorer for the New York franchise (26 points) and the latter recorded a double-double (20 points and 10 rebounds). The offensive performance of OG Anunoby (24 points) did not go unnoticed.

The 76ers noticed the absence of Joel Embiid. Without his comrade-in-arms, Tyrese Maxey left figuring 26 points.

Both franchises will play Game 3 this Saturday in Philadelphia.