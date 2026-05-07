MLB: Detroit Tigers' Framber Valdez suspended for intentionally hitting an opponent

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de mayo, 2026

(AFP) Dominican pitcher Framber Valdez of the Detroit Tigers was suspended for six games and fined by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for intentionally hitting Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story with a ball.

Valdez was ejected after hitting Story on Tuesday with a 94 mph (151 km/h) straight drive in the fourth inning of the Tigers' 10-3 thrashing of Boston. His action sparked a brawl that emptied the dugouts at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Michael Hill, vice-president of Major League Baseball's field operations, announced the suspension of the player in a brief statement, without specifying the amount of the fine.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch received a one-game suspension and was also fined for the left-handed pitcher's actions.

Valdez, who allowed consecutive home runs before the incident, denied hitting Story on purpose.

"It wasn't intentional," he told U.S. media Tuesday through an interpreter. "It may have looked that way, but it wasn't. I was trying to throw a strike after two consecutive home runs, and the pitch just slipped out of my hand."

However, Valdez, 32, received little backing from his own manager, who admitted the incident left a bad taste in his mouth.

"We play really good baseball here," Hinch said. "When you go out on the field and you end up in that kind of confrontation, you usually feel like you're in the right. It didn't feel good to be out there."

The Tigers, who have made the playoffs the past two seasons under Hinch, lead the American League Central Division despite a quiet 18-19 start to the season.