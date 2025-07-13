Chelsea crushes 'unbeatable' PSG to win the Club World Cup

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 13 de julio, 2025

Ahead of the Club World Cup final, most wondered by how many goals PSG would win, after thrashing Inter Milan 5–0, Atlético Madrid 4–0, Bayern Munich 2–0, and Real Madrid 4–0. But Chelsea, packed with talented players and enviable character, reminded everyone of a timeless football lesson: matches are won on the pitch, never before.

Led by their MVP, Cole Palmer (two goals and an assist), Chelsea destroyed the undefeated PSG 3–0. The London side not only reduced their rivals to their bare minimum but also sparked frustration among several Parisian players and their coach, Luis Enrique, who even had a heated exchange with João Pedro, scorer of the third goal, after the match. Before that, PSG’s Portuguese midfielder João Neves was sent off for pulling Spanish defender Marc Cucurella’s hair. The end of the game was filled with verbal disputes and hard tackles, mostly from the Parisians, who were thoroughly outplayed for nearly all ninety minutes.

The first half, in particular, was a "blue" storm, with a formidable tactical setup by Italian coach Enzo Maresca, who managed to dismantle Luis Enrique's well-oiled machine.

With Palmer leading the attack and João Pedro completely transforming Chelsea’s forward line, Maresca opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation where captain Reece James played alongside Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo, who dominated the midfield, completely overpowering the Vitinha-Neves-Ruíz trio. Argentine Enzo Fernández once again played in a more advanced role, working hard near João Pedro, and Pedro Neto, one of Chelsea’s most decisive players in the tournament, focused on tracking Hakimi, the world’s best right-back.

But the key tactical detail from Maresca was on PSG’s left side. Chelsea’s right-back Malo Gusto relentlessly attacked Nuno Mendes, PSG’s left-back, constantly freeing up Cole Palmer, who found space from the left flank into the edge of the box, where he scored the first two goals.

Even before finding the net, Palmer had already warned PSG with one of the tournament’s best plays — a stunning move crafted by Enzo Fernández and Joao Pedro. Palmer’s curling shot kissed the post and went inches wide, giving the illusion of a goal.

It didn’t take long for Maresca’s team to break the deadlock. In the 22nd minute, after Doué missed a great chance, Malo Gusto beat Nuno Mendes to a long ball, breaking into the PSG box. After a messy play, the French full-back found Palmer perfectly positioned at the edge, where he controlled, set himself, and calmly placed the ball into Donnarumma’s right corner. Chelsea had landed the first blow, turning their dominance into a lead.

Eight minutes later, Palmer struck again. Like a boxer sensing blood, the Englishman cut in from the left toward the center, feinted, and once more fired into the same corner as the first goal — the signature move that left PSG reeling.

Near the end of the first half, Cole Palmer appeared again, free between the center and left edge of PSG’s box. This time, instead of dribbling, he slipped a clever pass to João Pedro, who elegantly chipped Donnarumma to seal the final score.

UNA EXHIBICIÓN EXTRATERRESTRE DE PALMER 🥶



Llamen a la nave nodriza que se han dejado aquí a uno de los suyos y está CONGELANDO NUESTRO PLANETA 🧊🧊🧊🧊@FIFACWC | La final, gratis en https://t.co/yWCWbevPop pic.twitter.com/4f6TjOJwvg — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) July 13, 2025

João Pedro’s story in this tournament is incredible. Just days ago, the Brazilian was on vacation when his transfer to Chelsea was finalized. After signing, he flew to the U.S., laced up his boots, and earned a starting spot within days. In the semifinals, he scored two wonder goals against Fluminense, and in the final, he devoured PSG’s defense.

In the second half, PSG tried to save face, pushing forward desperately to cut the deficit. But they ran into a brilliant Robert Sánchez, who denied every clear chance the Parisians created. Once that initial momentum faded, Chelsea regained control and suffocated Luis Enrique’s team, which ended the match in frustration and desperation against Maresca’s tactical web.

Finally, Chelsea lifted the trophy — their first under this new Club World Cup format. President Donald Trump, joined by FIFA leader Gianni Infantino, came down to the main stage to present the trophy to the winning team. He even stayed until the end of the celebrations, smiling broadly as Chelsea players looked at him with confusion, and eventually, joined in the celebration.