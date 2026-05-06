Correa and Brunetta give Gignac the chance to win another Concachampionship

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de mayo, 2026

With a goal scored by the Argentines Ángel Correa and Juan Brunetta, Tigres defeated Nashville SC 1-0 and advanced to the Concachampions final, which will be for André-Pierre Gignac the opportunity to win one last title before leaving the Mexican club.

This Tuesday at the Universitario stadium, in San Nicolás de los Garza—Monterrey's neighbor—, Tigres won with a goal scored by Brunetta, at minute 68, on a pass from Correa.

With a 2-0 aggregate score, the felines have reached their fifth CONCACAF Champions Cup final in their history.

Last week, Angelito scored the goal that earned the Mexican club a win away to Nashville, in a move that previously involved Brunetta.

"I am very happy for the team, we have been making a very big effort with many games—26 so far this semester—but we are very well prepared. We have already achieved the first objective, which was to play in the Conca final," said Brunetta after eliminating Nashville.

Correa and Brunetta lead the renewal of Tigres’ golden era, built on the foundations of Nahuel Guzmán and André-Pierre Gignac.

Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and French striker André-Pierre Gignac, both 40, remain key figures on the roster and together have reached five Concacaf finals. They won the tournament in 2020, giving the club its first international title.

Second final with Guido Pizarro

The Nashville Coyotes stepped onto El Volcán with the same uninhibited attitude that allowed them to eliminate, also as visitors, Inter Miami in the round of 16 and América in the quarterfinals. However, they lacked the ingenuity and intensity to break down the Mexican team's defensive wall.

During the first half, the felines went from strength to strength in their ball handling and ended up being overwhelmed.

In the second half, Tigres took on the obligation of trying to win the match with the introduction of Mexican midfielders Diego Sánchez and Diego Lainez.

Argentine coach Guido Pizarro's men became more incisive. The change in attitude ignited the mood at El Volcan.

Brunetta and Correa were back in action in the 68th minute. Angelito provided the assist in the box and Juan, with a calm, calm finish, beat the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Gignac spent the entire match on the bench. In the final minutes he looked anxious, waiting for the chance to enter the game, but Pizarro decided to leave him on the bench and secure the result.