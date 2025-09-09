Jhoan Durán shines in Phillies win over Mets in Major League Baseball

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de septiembre, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies prevailed 1-0 over the New York Mets on Monday in Major League Baseball, in a duel that featured a stellar performance by Dominican Jhoan Durán.

The 27-year-old Dominican pitched the ninth inning and secured the win for the home side with his 28th save of the season.

Durán allowed consecutive hits but managed to keep the shutout despite having runners on second and third with no outs.

The Esperanza native is seventh in the MLB in saves, 10 behind leader Carlos Estévez of the Kansas City Royals.

For the Mets, Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor and Dominican Juan Soto finished the game with no hits, in a combined eight at-bats.

Philadelphia opened an eight-game lead by beating its direct rival in the battle for first place in the National League East division.

In another result, the Cleveland Guardians prevailed 10-2 over the Kansas City Royals with a stellar performance by pitcher Slade Cecconi (6-6), who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Dominican José Ramírez reached 75 RBIs on the season with a single to right field in the third inning.

Cleveland closed the gap and moved within two games of the final wild-card berth.

Meanwhile, Cuban Raisel Iglesias reached 249 saves in his major league career in the Atlanta Braves' 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

It's the third consecutive season Iglesias has reached at least 25 saves, all with Atlanta.

The Cubs suffer their third straight loss but remain atop the National League wild card standings.