Samuel Basallo downs the Dodgers as Junior Caminero continues his hot streak

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) With a game-winning home run in the ninth inning, Dominican prospect Samuel Basallo gave the Baltimore Orioles a 2x1 win Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In front of his home crowd in Baltimore, the young Basallo laid out the reigning World Series champions with a spectacular 132-yard home run that ended the game.

Basallo, 21, had barely hit another home run in his previous 14 appearances in his debut season in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers' homer came off American Freddie Freeman with another home run in the sixth episode.

Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings.

The Japanese star gave up three hits and struck out five opponents and, on offense, was held to one base on balls in his three at-bats.

Dominican Junior Caminero, 22, hit a 128-yard home run in a 7x1 loss by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Cleveland Guardians.

It was the only run for the Florida club, which saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Another Dominican José Ramírez contributed three hits and two RBIs to Cleveland's win, which tied the four-game series 1x1.

Caminero strung together his fifth straight game with hits, in which he has pushed past a total of nine runs.

On Tuesday, he also became only the second player in Rays history to reach 40 homers in a season.

Friday's action also saw the New York Yankees, the reigning runners-up, defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 7x1.

Canadian Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto's star man, commanded the win with four hits and a home run.