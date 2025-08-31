MLB: Venezuela’s Jackson Chourio homers as Brewers reach 85 wins

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de agosto, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 4x1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and reached 85 wins on the season, in a game where Venezuelan Jackson Chourio connected for his 18th home run of 2025.

With the game tied 1-1in the ninth inning, Chourio connected on a shot to right field after a pitch from Jeff Hoffman to make the difference.

Consequently, Christian Yelich with a home run and Isaac Collins with a double sealed the game with a 3x1 final score.

Milwaukee improves its record to 85 wins and 52 losses for the lead in the National League Central division with a seven-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

It is the fifth consecutive season with at least 85 wins and the sixth in the last seven with the exception of the short season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marlins beat Mets

In another result, the Miami Marlins exacted revenge after allowing 19 runs on Friday and cruised to an 11x8 victory over the New York Mets.

Dominican Heriberto Hernandez connected for a pair of doubles and drove in a run, bringing his total to 31 in his first major league season.

For the Mets, Dominican Juan Soto fired two homers but they were not enough to avoid defeat.

Soto, 26 years old and after a poor start to the season, reached 35 home runs and equaled the second best mark of his career, six shy of the personal record of 41 last season with the New York Yankees.

Pirates leave the Red Sox in the field

Meanwhile, Cuban Johan Oviedo (2-0) earned his second win of the season after pitching five innings in which he allowed two runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates's 10x3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Pittsburgh scored eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings, including a home run by Dominican O'Neil Cruz (19) to center field.

The Pirates have won the first two games of the series and will look to sweep the Red Sox on Sunday.

Angelinos defeat Astros

A three-run ninth inning gave the Los Angeles Angelinos a 4x1 victory over the Houston Astros.

Dominican José Fermín (3-2) entered in relief pitching one inning in which he recorded two strikeouts in his third major league win.

Yankees beat the White Sox

In extra innings, the New York Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox 5x3 with a home run by Aaron Judge.

Judge, 33 and a two-time Most Valuable Player winner in the American League, is up to 42 homers with 96 runs driven in this season.

Dominican Camilo Doval was in charge of the save in his 60th game of the season, totaling 16 in 22 opportunities during the current campaign.

Diamondbacks prevail over Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth consecutive victory with a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Venezuelan Ildemaro Vargas hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to secure the victory.

It is just the 19th home run for Vargas in his major league career that began in 2017 and spans 440 games.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani went hitless after three at-bats.