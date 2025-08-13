MLB: Pete Alonso breaks New York Mets home run record

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) Pete Alonso, an American slugger of Spanish descent, made history on Tuesday by becoming the New York Mets' all-time home run leader in Major League Baseball.

Alonso, 30, climbed to the top of the list by hitting two home runs in the Mets’ 13–5 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Alonso broke the tie he shared with Darryl Strawberry, who had recorded 252 home runs with the Queens-based franchise.

Alonso surpassed Strawberry—a Mets star from 1983 to 1990—with a 393-foot blast in the third inning that also drove in Brandon Nimmo.

A crowd of 41,000 Mets fans rose to their feet amid fireworks at Citi Field, celebrating their idol’s record-setting milestone since his debut in 2019.

Congratulated by his teammates, Alonso wasted no time extending his record, hitting his 254th home run in the sixth inning to give the home team an already commanding 11–5 lead.

"To have this opportunity is a wild dream, it's really special," Alonso told reporters afterward. "As a kid you don't really think it's possible to become a franchise home run leader. You just want to make it to the big leagues and do your best."

The first baseman, whose grandfather fled Spain during the 1930s Civil War, reached the milestone in just 965 games with the Mets—141 fewer than Strawberry.

Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the cannonballer has hit at least 34 home runs every year — and he’s already at 28 this season.

The Mets’ home run total ranks among the lowest in the majors — with only the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres hitting fewer.

Another J-Ram milestone

In turn, the Cleveland Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4–3, powered by two home runs from their Dominican star, José Ramírez.

J-Ram, 32, etched his name in the Cleveland record books again by reaching 27 career games with multiple home runs, breaking a tie with Jim Thome and Albert Belle.

Yankees beat Twins

In New York, the Yankees rolled past the Minnesota Twins 9–1, fueled by veteran Giancarlo Stanton’s four hits, a home run, and three RBIs.

The Bronx Bombers notched their second straight win as they look to snap out of a slump that saw them drop seven of their previous 10 games.

Brewers beat Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers, owners of the majors’ best record at 75–44, crushed the Pittsburgh Pirates 14–0 for their eleventh straight win.

It’s the second such streak for the National League Chiefs this season. No other team has recorded two runs of at least 11 consecutive wins in the same year since the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015.

Venezuelan catcher William Contreras chipped in with two hits and two RBIs in the rout.

Reds take down Phillies

In Cincinnati, the Reds topped the Philadelphia Phillies 6–1, fueled by another home run from Dominican slugger Miguel Andújar.