NBA: De'Aaron Fox extends his contract with Spurs for $229 million

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de agosto, 2025

De'Aaron Fox will remain with the San Antonio Spurs. The 27-year-old point guard signed a contract extension with the Texas franchise, to which he will be tied for the next four seasons—through 2029-2030—at a rate of $228.6 million.

The Spurs took it upon themselves to announce Fox's renewal through a social media post. They included a brief video with the highlights of the player.

The player himself also offered a few words aimed at Spurs fans. "I just signed my contract extension. This means I'm ready to work. Go Spurs, go!," said Fox.

According to several insiders - including ESPN's Bobby Marks. Fox signed a veteran extension, despite being only 27 years old.

Fox landed with the Spurs on Feb. 2 from the Sacramento Kings in a deal involving several franchises.

During his half-season with the Spurs, Fox has averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 17 games he played.