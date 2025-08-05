Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Basketball

NBA: De'Aaron Fox extends his contract with Spurs for $229 million

The player will continue to wear the Texans' jersey for the next four seasons.

De'Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs), during an NBA game

De'Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs), during an NBA gameCordon Press.

Alejandro Baños
Published by
Alejandro Baños

De'Aaron Fox will remain with the San Antonio Spurs. The 27-year-old point guard signed a contract extension with the Texas franchise, to which he will be tied for the next four seasons—through 2029-2030—at a rate of $228.6 million.

The Spurs took it upon themselves to announce Fox's renewal through a social media post. They included a brief video with the highlights of the player.

The player himself also offered a few words aimed at Spurs fans. "I just signed my contract extension. This means I'm ready to work. Go Spurs, go!," said Fox.

According to several insiders - including ESPN's Bobby Marks. Fox signed a veteran extension, despite being only 27 years old.

Fox landed with the Spurs on Feb. 2 from the Sacramento Kings in a deal involving several franchises.

During his half-season with the Spurs, Fox has averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 17 games he played.

tracking