Luka Doncic signs three-year contract extension with Los Angeles Lakers

2 de agosto, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Saturday that Slovenian guard Luka Doncic has signed a contract extension, which according to a preliminary report by ESPN is for three years and $165 million.

"I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud," Doncic wrote on social media. "Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning."

Doncic, who came to the Lakers in one of the most controversial trades in NBA history, also announced the donation of $5 million to benefit 77 athletes around the world who are trying to fulfill their dreams.

"Basketball gave me everything, and I’m lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation," Doncic said.

The 26-year-old Slovenian has averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 450 career games in the NBA.

Permanently in the conversation for the Most Valuable Player award, Doncic has been named First Team All-NBA in five of his seven seasons in the best basketball league on the planet.

The deal, which was made public Saturday, allows the Lakers to secure their centerpiece as they face a pending new era without LeBron James, who remains with the team for next season at age 40.