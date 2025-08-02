Salvador Perez hits home run in Royals' win over Blue Jays

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) Venezuela's Salvador Perez connected for his 19th home run of the season in the Kansas City Royals 9x3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre (Toronto).

Connecting in the top of the ninth inning, the 35-year-old Perez, a five-time Gold Glove winner, reached 292 home runs and 981 RBIs in his major league career since 2011.

Kansas City took a 5-1 lead late in the third inning and then secured the victory by adding four runs in the ninth inning.

For the Blue Jays, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his 16th homer of the campaign.

Despite the loss, the Canadian team remains in first place in the American League East division with 64 wins and 47 losses.

In another result, Venezuelan Daniel Palencia earned his 15th save of the season in the Chicago Cubs' 1x0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Palencia, 25, has completed 15 of 16 save opportunities on the season and has a streak of seven consecutive games without allowing a run.

The game's only score came after a sacrifice fly by Ian Happ in the bottom of the second inning.

Ohtani signs two hits

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-0 win.

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani recorded two hits and a base on balls in four at-bats.

In extra innings and thanks to a hit by Dominic Smith, the San Francisco Giants defeated the New York Mets 4x3.

Dominican Randy Rodriguez entered as closer and completed the job by recording his second save of the season and first since June 4.

The Milwaukee Brewers, on the other hand, had an offensive explosion by connecting 25 hits in a 16x9 victory over the Washington Nationals.

The biggest beneficiary was Venezuelan William Contreras, who registered five hits, including his ninth home run of the season.

From the mound, Colombian José Quintana (8-4) was able to take advantage of the offensive support and secured his eighth victory after six innings in which he allowed six hits and two runs.

Sanoja knocks out the Yankees

The Marlins of Miami recovered after being down by two runs in the ninth inning and defeated the Yankees of New York 13x12 with a sacrifice fly by Dominican Agustin Ramirez.

Venezuelan Javier Sanoja was key for the Fish by connecting two home runs, something that happens for the first time in his career.

For the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton connected for his ninth homer of the campaign in what was once his home.

Stanton, 35, made his professional debut in Miami in 2010 and was traded to the New York Yankees eight seasons later.

Venezuelan Robert Suarez, meanwhile, continues to build on what could be the best season of his career after he recorded his 31st save of the season Friday in the San Diego Padres 4x1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Suarez, 34 and MLB's all-time saves leader, allowed four runs in his last 15 starts.