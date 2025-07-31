Venezuela's José Altuve hits his 18th home run of the season in Astros' win over Nationals

Published by Víctor Mendoza 31 de julio, 2025

The Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 9x1 at home in a game in which Venezuelan José Altuve hit his eighteenth home run of the season.

At Daikin Park in Houston, the 35-year-old Altuve hit a home run to left field in his second four-hit game of the season, and is three home runs shy of reaching 250 in his Major League career.

Dominican Yainier Díaz drove in three runs, while Honduran Mauricio Dubón scored two for the Astros.

With the win, the Astros improved their record to 62 wins and 47 losses and lead the American League West division, with a four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners.

In another result of the day, the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets 5x0, with two RBIs for Dominican Manny Machado.

Machado, 33, is on an impressive streak that includes 16 hits, 19 RBIs and two home runs in his last seven games.

Yu Darvish pitched seven complete innings in which he allowed two hits, no runs, in the 111th win of his major league career.

Cubs win, move closer to the leaders

On the other hand, Venezuelan William Contreras connected two hits but could not prevent the Milwaukee Brewers from losing 10x3 to the Chicago Cubs.

Contreras, in his sixth year in the majors, has 95 homers.

One game away from leading the NL Central division With this result, the Cubs closed the gap to within one game of the Brewers, leaders of the National League Central division.

In extra innings, the Kansas City Royals defeated the Atlanta Braves 1x0 in extra innings.

Venezuelan Salvador Pérez was the star of the game when he hit a single to center field that drove in MJ Méndez for the winning run.

The Royals (54-55) remain one game below the .500 line with three wins in their last four games.

Dodgers lose to Reds

A three-run eighth inning gave the Cincinnati Reds a 5x2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dominican Elly De La Cruz connected an RBI and drove in a run for the Reds.

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani started for the Dodgers and had five innings but went hitless, recording only one strikeout.

In extra innings, the New York Yankees won 5x4 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Anthony Volpe's home run.

The Bronx Bombers connected for ten hits in the patrol and scored their five runs between the eighth and eleventh innings.

Mexico's Jonathan Aranda connected for a hit and drove in a run but could not prevent Tampa Bay's defeat.

The victory leaves the Yankees with 59 wins and 49 losses in second place in the American League East division.

Finally, the Miami Marlins blanked the St. Louis Cardinals by 2x0, with Dominican Jesús Sánchez being the main figure with a two-run home run in the third inning.

Miami continues on an upward path with a positive away record of 28 wins and 26 losses.